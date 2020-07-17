- VeChain extended the recovery from the intraday low during European hours.
- VET/USD is well-positioned for the further upside as long as it stays above 1-hour SMA50.
VeChain (VET) is the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.04 billion and an average daily trading volume of $188 million. The coin has gained nearly 5% on a day-to-day basis, which is the second-best result out of top-20 (the first place goes to Stellar that gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours). At the time of writing, VET/USD is changing hands at $0.0188.
VET/USD: Technical picture
VeChain has recovered from the decline caused by a major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, July 15. The coin bottomed at $0.0169 and has been gaining ground ever since. The price hit the intraday high at $0.0190 before the profit-taking pushed the price towards the current level.
The initial support is created by the combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100. The short-term VET's trend remains bullish as long as it stays above this barrier. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.0172, which is the lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.0190 is needed to open up the way towards psychological $0.02, followed by $0.0222, which is the recent recovery high reached on July 8.
VET/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
