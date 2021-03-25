VeChain Price Prediction: VET bulls have two support levels to defend to avoid 30% correction

- VeChain price recently tapped the upper trend line of the parallel channel at $0.098.
- Momentum Reversal Indicator’s reversal signal has resulted in a 20% correction so far.
- If VET bulls fail to bounce before $0.074, a 25% retracement to $0.05 seems likely.
The VeChain price has shown textbook adherence to the ascending parallel channel. Now, a retracement seems likely if bulls fail to defend crucial levels.
VeChain price looks to form a lower low
Since late December 2020, VeChain price has set up multiple higher highs and higher lows, which form an ascending parallel channel when connected via trend lines. Overall, this is a bearish pattern, but VET’s bull run seems to be encapsulated within this technical formation.
The recent swing low created on February 28 resulted in a 172% upswing that produced the latest pivot high. Now, as the VeChain price reverses, a bearish scenario looms. However, the buyers can prevent this from happening and push for one last leg up if the SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal around $0.081 is preserved.
If this level fails, bulls can give the upswing another chance from the subsequent demand barrier at $0.074, coinciding with MRI’s State Trend Support. It would be rather grim for VeChain bulls if both the levels are breached.
Investors can expect the VeChain price to retrace 20% toward $0.059 if the aforementioned support barriers are broken. This target coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, and the correction is likely to stop here.
VET/USDT 12-hour chart
Investors need to pay close attention to $0.081 and $0.074. There is a high likelihood that the VeChain price will give the upswing another try from these levels.
If the bulls manage a decisive close above the $0.085 level, a 27% upswing to $0.109 coinciding with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level seems more than likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
These three altcoins outperformed Bitcoin in March and look primed for further gains
Bitcoin price stands nowhere near the year-to-date returns of altcoins like Chiliz, Verasity and Kelver. Despite surging 2,260%, 2,880%, and 877%, respectively, these cryptocurrencies indicate a continuation of the parabolic runs soon.
XRP future depends on two crucial technical levels
Ripple is attempting another recovery in the wake of the freefall to $0.45. The massive losses incurred since Wednesday have not been unique to the cross-border token.
Theta Network delays mainnet 3.0 launch to focus on NFT marketplace
Theta Network, the blockchain-based video delivery network, is expecting a delay in its mainnet launch. The expected launch date will be pushed from April 21 to June 30 due to additional reviewing and testing for its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon recovery in jeopardy while on-chain metrics flip bearish
MATIC struggles with sustaining the uptrend after briefly diving from the 4-hour 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance. Its recovery is treading on a thin layer of ice due to deteriorating on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.