VET/USD bulls have stayed in control for the third straight day. It is currently priced at $0.1887. The buyers are currently aiming for the $0.19-level, while the price is hovering above the triangle formation. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the RSI is trending horizontally around 66.67, next to the overbought level.

VET/USD has healthy support at $0.0164, $0.017 and $0.0172 (SMA 20). On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $0.019 and $0.0197.

