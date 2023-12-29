- VanEck has released its own Bitcoin ETF commercial, bringing the number of related ads to four.
- Bitwise and Hashdex have their own running, with the former having two pedaled by actor Jonathan Goldsmith.
- Meanwhile, the US SEC has settled on cash system for creation and redemptions as a strategy against market manipulation.
- BlackRock, Valkyrie, ARK Invest, 21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco, and Grayscale are among the filers that have already capitulated the request.
Amid ongoing marketing wars for the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), several filers have published ad commercials meant to put their products in the market. This entirely on hope, or confidence, that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will provide approvals to their applications.
Also Read: Spot Bitcoin ETF filers issue high-quality messaging, marketing wars heat up even before approvals
VanEck enters the arena for marketing wars
Global investment manager VanEck is the latest institutional player in the race for spot BTC ETFs approval to publish an ad commercial for its expected product, while like the rest, is still pending approval. The ad, which headlines as ‘Born to Bitcoin’ urges the intended audience to buy BTC while putting forth a disclaimer about the risks of investing.
Born to Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/qYI3bmZDvC— VanEck (@vaneck_us) December 29, 2023
With this publication, VanEck joins Bitwise and Hashdex, who released their adds last week. Bitwise has two ads featuring renowned actor Jonathan Goldsmith released on December 18 and 20, while Hashdex told investors that it is a crypto-focused firm on December 20 via an ad.
The ad commercials serve one main purpose, to advertise their prospective products or offerings and capture their respective markets. While this does not confirm any certainty regarding the approval of the applications, it is a show of confidence in a positive outcome.
SEC chooses cash redemptions over in-kind creates
In a related matter, the US SEC has settled on the ETFs doing cash creates (cash redemptions) as opposed to in-kind creates (crypto redemptions). The resolution comes as the financial regulator doubles down on preventing market manipulation should approvals for the spot BTC ETFs come.
Filers that fail to bend the knee to the cash redemptions request from the SEC may have to wait as abiders potentially go through with the first wave of approvals.
A Bloomberg Intelligence ETF specialist, Eric Balchunas, had alluded to these strictures in a recent post after Valkyrie capitulated. Others that have embraced the demand include BlackRock, ARK Invest, 21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco, and Grayscale, with the move showing that these filers prioritize getting an ETF approved, even if it is in the ideal conditions. Some of them have an open clause in their submissions, reading, “[subject] to in-kind regulatory approval.” This means they maintain hope for in-kind creations down the road.
Elliot Johnson, CIO and COO of Canada’s Evolve ETFs, has also encouraged embracing cash redemptions, adding that they “could change it later” after approvals come in.
Why fight it? We didn’t. Could change this later.— Elliot Johnson (@ElliotEvolveETF) December 14, 2023
Evolve ETFs is an asset management firm that provides Canadian investors with access to innovative investment solutions.
It is worth mentioning that the Canadian spot ETFs have been using the cash create model for years now.
Case difference between cash redemption and in-kind creates
The SEC pushing for cash creates is based on the proposal that broker-dealers cannot deal in Bitcoin, unlike exchanges. However, if the ETFs do cash creates, the broker dealers or institutional players applying for spot BTC ETF approvals would take the initiative to transact in BTC.
Such a turn of events would reduce limitations for everyone by keeping the institutional players from using unregistered subsidiaries or third-party firms to deal with the BTC.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase outshines the entire DeFi market, holding 80% more assets in custody; COIN price hits new high
Coinbase holds about $114 billion worth of assets under its management, which is slightly lower than the total value locked in the DeFi market, coming up at about $117 billion. However, when comparing the quarterly performance, Coinbase leaps ahead.
MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%
MakerDAO has always maintained a strong footing in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space for the longest time. The protocol also has a substantial dominance in the crypto market thanks to its native token MKR and stablecoin DAI.
“Bitcoin is so back” says Messari, as Inscriptions account for 21% of total fees in 2023
Bitcoin is heading into one of the most important years in its history as two major events are expected to skyrocket the digital asset. Ahead of the same, crypto market intelligence data provider Messari has provided its take on what 2024 can bring for Bitcoin and by the looks of it, Inscriptions might lead the year.
ARK 21Shares files 5th update before deadline for spot BTC ETF applications first wave of potential approvals
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filers need to submit their amended BTC ETF filings for approval by December 29, with the US SEC mentioning that if the filings have "in-kind" (crypto redemptions) in their filings, it will be rejected. Just when experts were about to give up hope, Ark 21Shares submitted its fifth amendment.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.