Bitcoin Spot ETFs topic catch steam after FOMC, BlackRock says minutes were a 'green light for investors'

Bitcoin Spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a hot topic on X once again, this time not resulting from bold assertions from ETF specialists with Bloomberg Intelligence James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas. It comes after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivered his speech at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting during the afternoon hours of the New York session.

Bitcoin Spot ETFs making headlines

Spot BTC ETFs are trending on X with a series of developments hinting at an imminent approval. To begin with, Invesco has capitulated to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) push for ETFs to do cash creates as opposed to in-kinds. The reports come after the institution submitted its updated S-1, showing that it has committed strictly to what the SEC advocated for.

Invesco is committing to cash creates only, as per their just-updated S-1. Pretty big clue that SEC is dug in on only letting cash create ETFs out in first run (which is what we hearing back channel as well). Still, many were waiting to see if BlackRock could sway SEC on in-kind https://t.co/l4DIu9G2Wh — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 13, 2023

Reportedly, the financial regulator could be inclined to allow only cash creates for the first run after approval before the ETFs can eventually do in-kinds. Notably, BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Ark Invest had demonstrated resistance to this proposal.

Elsewhere, the BitWise Bitcoin ETF has been added to the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website under the BITB ticker symbol. This is a significant move as the institutional player takes another step towards a possible product launch if the SEC approves.

Also, BlackRock is reported to have modified the structure of its spot Bitcoin ETF to allow ‘authorized participants’ to create new shares in the fund with cash.

These ‘authorized participants are ideally the Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. The modification, if approved, gives them exposure to Bitcoin even without a license to directly own cryptocurrency. Nevertheless, the model is structured to enhance investor protection while at the same time reducing transaction costs, actions that are the SEC deems vital in its requirements for approval.

BlackRock calls FOMC minutes ‘green light for investors’

The developments have become a hot topic on crypto X, with BlackRock’s systemic multi-strategy fund portfolio manager, Jeffrey Rosenberg, attributing it to the FOMC minutes where Fed chair Powell signaled more rate cuts than he did previously. Specifically, the markets reacted to the one-year interest rate outlook falling from 5.1% to 4.6%.

Rosenberg, says the Fed “is very happy with what they’ve seen,” and “you can’t really fight this until there is some kind of fundamental data from the economy side that pushes back.”