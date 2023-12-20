Spot Bitcoin ETF filers issue high-quality messaging, marketing wars heat up even before approvals

Share:

Spot BTC ETF commercials or ads are picking the pace, with Hashdex releasing its own days after BitWise.

The marketing strategy is a clear attempt by the potential issuers to secure their position in the ETF marked ahead of possible listing.

Hashdex advertises as a crypto-focused firm while BitWise sold its prospective product as one backed by crypto specialists

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) race continues to intensify, and with it, efforts by institutional players to get ahead. Meanwhile, engagements with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has investors anticipating an almost certain approval. Now, marketing efforts have started four –to five weeks before the D-day.

Spot BTC ETFs ads now taking form

Spot BTC ETFs commercial ads are making headlines, with Hashdex releasing its own commercial intended to grasp its market share.

The asset management firm wants investors to know it as a crypto-focused firm.

It comes barely three days after Bitwise, a cryptocurrency index and fund and ETF provider unleashed its own commercial advertising a prospective product, the spot BTC ETF, as one that is backed by crypto specialists, using renowned actor Jonathan Goldsmith for face. Goldsmith is popular for his recurring “The Most Interesting Man in the World” character.

While this does not confirm any certainty regarding the approval of the applications, it is a show of confidence in a positive outcome.

Besides the December 18 commercial, Bitwise has released yet another commercial, featuring actor Goldmisth for the second time in the ad. Goldsmith brings regards from Bitcoin founder, Satoshi Nakamoto and leaving a call to action for BTC investors to choose Bitwise for their future Spot Bitcoin ETF.

ETF specialist with Bloomberg Intelligence had anticipated the marketing wars in a recent post, which is now a game of first-mover advantage. The marketing wars are intended to provide a competitive edge and investors should not be surprised if more filers release their own ads ahead of January 5-10 as the institutions attract audiences to their respective through high-quality messaging.