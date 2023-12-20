Spot Bitcoin ETF filers issue high-quality messaging, marketing wars heat up even before approvals

- Spot BTC ETF commercials or ads are picking the pace, with Hashdex releasing its own days after BitWise.
- The marketing strategy is a clear attempt by the potential issuers to secure their position in the ETF marked ahead of possible listing.
- Hashdex advertises as a crypto-focused firm while BitWise sold its prospective product as one backed by crypto specialists
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) race continues to intensify, and with it, efforts by institutional players to get ahead. Meanwhile, engagements with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has investors anticipating an almost certain approval. Now, marketing efforts have started four –to five weeks before the D-day.
Also Read: SEC allegedly concerned about money laundering via in-kind creates in a spot BTC ETF
Spot BTC ETFs ads now taking form
Spot BTC ETFs commercial ads are making headlines, with Hashdex releasing its own commercial intended to grasp its market share.
December 20, 2023
The asset management firm wants investors to know it as a crypto-focused firm.
It comes barely three days after Bitwise, a cryptocurrency index and fund and ETF provider unleashed its own commercial advertising a prospective product, the spot BTC ETF, as one that is backed by crypto specialists, using renowned actor Jonathan Goldsmith for face. Goldsmith is popular for his recurring “The Most Interesting Man in the World” character.
A word to the wise, from a man of few words. #bitcoinisinteresting https://t.co/wantGiAIqJ pic.twitter.com/x5MPbElEev— Bitwise (@BitwiseInvest) December 18, 2023
While this does not confirm any certainty regarding the approval of the applications, it is a show of confidence in a positive outcome.
Besides the December 18 commercial, Bitwise has released yet another commercial, featuring actor Goldmisth for the second time in the ad. Goldsmith brings regards from Bitcoin founder, Satoshi Nakamoto and leaving a call to action for BTC investors to choose Bitwise for their future Spot Bitcoin ETF.
Listen closely, my friends. #bitcoinisinteresting pic.twitter.com/pbfo6vlX0C— Bitwise (@BitwiseInvest) December 20, 2023
ETF specialist with Bloomberg Intelligence had anticipated the marketing wars in a recent post, which is now a game of first-mover advantage. The marketing wars are intended to provide a competitive edge and investors should not be surprised if more filers release their own ads ahead of January 5-10 as the institutions attract audiences to their respective through high-quality messaging.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana surpasses XRP as fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, SOL price sustains above $76
Solana observed a spike in its volume between October 30 and December 19, as participants are attracted to the SOL ecosystem for the airdrops from Solana-based projects. Based on on-chain data Solana’s social dominance is close to six-month high, another sign of the project’s relevance among traders.
XRP could rally nearly 15% as Ripple gets crypto license in Ireland
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said on Wednesday that the cross-border payment remittance firm got the approval to operate as a digital asset provider in Ireland. The green light to operate in the European country follows the approval of other licenses in Singapore and Dubai earlier this year.
Bitcoin price eyes $48,000 target amidst rising profitability of long term BTC holders
Bitcoin price sustained nearly 3% weekly gains as price steadied above the $42,500 level on Wednesday. According to a recent Glassnode report on Bitcoin, in 2023, long-term, short-term and average holders turned from unprofitable to a moderately profitable state following Bitcoin price gains in the fourth quarter.
Chainlink prioritizes Real World Asset Tokenization in 2024, LINK price eyes comeback to $16
In its fourth-quarter 2023 update, Chainlink outlined its three priorities for the upcoming year. Chainlink’s plans are the launch of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), the introduction of a new data solution, and the launch of functions for developers on the blockchain.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.