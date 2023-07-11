- US SDNY Attorney files pioneer criminal case, $9 million worth of crypto stolen in Solana-based crypto exchange attack
- US Attorney Damian Williams has announced the first-ever criminal case involving a DEX-operated smart contract.
- Shakeeb Ahmed, the accused, leveraged his industry expertise to defraud the exchange and its users.
- The senior security engineer at an international technology company used flash loans, among other tactics, looted ≈ $9 million.
A New York district attorney has announced a pioneering criminal charge in the cryptosphere, catching the interest of market players as nostalgia for racketeering, fraud, and deceit boils over. Based on the announcement, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Damian Williams has brought the first criminal charges ever involving an attack on a smart contract in the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) sector.
US Attorney announces pioneering criminal case in DeFi
The district attorney’s office for SDNY has announced the first criminal charges ever brought involving an attack on a smart contract on a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announces the first-ever criminal case involving an attack on a smart contract operated by a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange pic.twitter.com/j3JPv2L612— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) July 11, 2023
Citing the indictment in the July 11 announcement, Williams said that Shakeeb Ahmed, the accused, leveraged his expertise as a senior security engineer at an international technology company "to defraud the exchange and its users." His loot aggregated to approximately $9 million in crypto, but he gave back most of it, save for $1.5 million on condition that the firm did not bring the case to law enforcement.
[Ahmed exploited] a vulnerability in one of the crypto exchange's smart contracts and inserted fake pricing data to fraudulently cause that smart contract to generate approximately $9 million' worth of inflated fees.
The case, prosecuted by a joint task force comprising the Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprises Unit and Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit, alleges that Ahmed laundered the loot through a series of complex transfers on the blockchain.
Like many reports, the accused swapped the stolen cryptocurrencies by bridging between Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains through cryptocurrency exchanges both within and outside the country to get away unscathed.
Nevertheless, thanks to the blockchain's unique ability to track movements, Ahmed left a trail that law enforcement capitalized on to track the culprit. A joint task force comprising the authorities and the office of the US Attorney has followed the money.
It remains unclear which DEX was affected in particular, but CoinDesk speculates it could be Crema Finance. This is likely, considering the press release cites a platform on the Solana blockchain.
1) It's been a tough day. Here we would like to give a recap of the recent hacking we just suffered from and share the information that we have in hands with all our users and Solana audience with transparency.— CremaFinance (@Crema_Finance) July 3, 2022
According to Williams, the SDNY is keen to clamp down on bad actors trying to leverage "new technologies to commit old-fashioned frauds." Reassuring that commitment, the authority demonstrates a zero-tolerance for fraud against crypto and traditional finance.
The announcement underscores the onerous concern surrounding bad actors in the market, with IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher acknowledging "financial crime strikes at the core of our national and economic banking security. Therefore, the unsealing of this case is a tactical move by the authorities to restore consumer confidence in the country's financial system.
Investors jolted with memories of previous crypto losses
The development is a watershed moment in crypto because it marks the first-ever criminal case involving an attack on a smart contract operated by a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Accordingly, market players reminisce losses made in crypto, with one particular case, the FTX saga, coming up.
Thats good. Send the frauds to jail. Especially, SBF.— mrwagmi.btc (@mrwagmibtc) July 11, 2023
Nevertheless, the development demonstrates a clear intention by the SDNY to protect smart contracts from bad actors.
