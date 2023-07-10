Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: CPI could give BTC direction

Share:

Bitcoin price could breach the $30,500 hurdle if it holds above the local low of $29,950.

Ethereum price looks ready for another leg higher above $2,000 as ETH gains pace against the USDT.

Ripple price shows investors are not trading the intermediate with possible entry and exit points at $0.448 and $0.506, respectively.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is bullish on the lower timeframe, but there is no actionable price action in the higher timeframe. Without a proper catalyst in individual ecosystems, Ethereum (ETH) price is moving in tandem with BTC, steadily gaining ground as the broader market braces for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading scheduled for July 12. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price is moving within a steady range as market participants plan their next move.

Bitcoin price braces for the CPI week

Bitcoin (BTC) price shows an actionable price move in the one-hour chart for the BTC/USDT 1-hour trading pair. This is unlike the one-day timeframe, where you can assume a stagnating market. The king of crypto remains bullish after flipping the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) hurdles at $30,252, $30,296, and $30,344 into support.

However, experts anticipate a prolonged drag until the CPI inspires some volatility. Based on popular opinion, the report could come in at 3.1%, an outcome that could trigger a rally for the flagship crypto.

A positive reading could see Bitcoin price break the range, potentially breaching the $30,500 mark to record a new range high.

The Fibonacci Retracement indicator shows that Bitcoin price is likely to head north toward the 50% Fib at $30,727. This outlook is supported by the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), moving up to show rising momentum.

BTC/USDT 1-hour Chart

However, the influence of macroeconomics like CPI has sort of dried up over time, meaning BTC could continue the dull price action or succumb to investor greed and head south.

Ethereum price gains pace against USDT

Ethereum (ETH) price is sitting above the 50-day EMA at $1,852, with momentum indicators pointing to a rising momentum. The PoS token is gaining momentum against Tether (USDT), recording a daily rise of almost 2% and almost 10% over the last month. A sustained increase in buying pressure could see ETH breach the immediate barricade at $1,959 before confronting the $2,000 level.

The AO, an indicator histogram that compares and displays market momentum, is trading above the zero line to show Ethereum price is still bullish. Similarly, the RSI is edging north, pointing to a growing momentum.

Bitcoin price recording a potetial fresh increase, possibly catalyzed by the oncoming macroeconomic report, could increase the chances for the upside as the overflows of a BTC rally often bode well for Ethereum price.

ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart

Conversely, a rejection from the $1,959 hurdle could send Ethereum price below the support offered by the 50-day EMA.

Ripple price to record significant moves upon breaking the intermediate

Ripple (XRP) price points to a market where traders are reluctant to make moves as XRP continues moving within a zone. The complacency comes as community members grow weary of a long-overdue judgment in the network’s case against the US SEC.

The resistance at $0.506 and the support at $0.444 has the remittance token caught in a bound, possibly as investors plan the ideal entry or exit points. An increase in buyer momentum could see Ripple price rise 5% above the current market position of $0.478 to fight off the $0.506. With investor greed in check, XRP could extend further toward the $542 level.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

Nevertheless, the $0.506 range could also be the ideal exit points for investors booking early profits. The ensuing selling pressure could send Ripple price southward to find support at $0.444.

