- Dogecoin price continues to consolidate around the $0.065 range, with momentum indicators suggesting a relaxed market.
- It comes amid an ongoing $258 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk on racketeering charges around the king meme coin.
- As Musk’s camp deems the case a “waste of time,” DOGE hovers around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, odds favor a return to the 50% Fib at $0.0793.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has displayed a lack of volatility through the weekend, consolidating within a tight range over the past three days. The subtleness comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the DOGE founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Also Read: XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
Dogecoin price relaxed as DOGE father faces lawsuit
Dogecoin (DOGE) price remains steady around $0.065, the same range where the price has stagnated since Friday, July 7. Meanwhile, the DOGE camp continues to observe developments in the lawsuit against Elon Musk, who allegedly ran an extortion scheme using the DOGE token.
Evan Spencer, the plaintiff representing the DOGE community, accuses Musk of owning most of the token’s supply, Musk’s legal representatives contest for a dismissal of the case, citing frivolity.
Elon Musk accused of insider trading in Dogecoin lawsuit https://t.co/KgfXSqdOKs— The Guardian (@guardian) June 2, 2023
Spencer also called out Musk’s legal representatives for a conflict of interest between Tesla and Dogecoin, acknowledging a selfish loyalty to Musk. According to the Musk camp, however, Spencer is a frivolous attorney with a history of whimsical attempts to delay court procedures.
The ensuing drama has not influenced Dogecoin price, which remains unfazed and consolidating horizontally.
Dogecoin price forecast as DOGE hovers around the 23.6% Fibonacci
Dogecoin (DOGE) price, currently at $0.065 and recording a daily rise of 0.35%, continues to stall as the new week commences. The flattening Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillators (AO) suggest a market where both bulls and bears are sitting on their hands, thus the lack of volatility.
Thankfully, there is the Fibonacci Retracement indicator, which traders can use to place their entry orders, determine stop-loss levels, and even set their price targets. This indicator is famous for indicating price levels where the market tends to retrace part of its move before the continuation of its original direction.
A determination of the 2023 market range for Dogecoin price shows that the meme coin has recorded a peak of $0.104 and a low of $0.053 between April 4 and June 10, respectively. This translates to a price deviation of $0.051.
Notably, the Dogecoin price has remained under the foothold of the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level at $0.080, edging southward as the RSI depicted a market devoid of momentum. As bulls bought the dip, the asset’s market value ascended, but the absence of a catalyst coupled with intense competition from rival meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) gobbling the bulk of meme coin liquidity boded poorly for DOGE.
Dogecoin price also attempted to recover from the heaviest shortings of 2023, but early profit-taking made the rally short-lived. Based on the chart below, Dogecoin price is levitating around the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the aforementioned market range at $0.065. The price slumped 10% from an intra-day high of $0.072, zoning into the consolidation phase that continues to keep token holders at bay.
Based on this outlook, a return to the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level is likely, or in a highly bullish case, extends a neck north to tag the 62% Fibonacci Retracement level around $0.085.
DOGE/USDT 1-Day Chart
Meanwhile, crypto markets enter a macroeconomic week with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report expected on Wednesday, July 12. While Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to stall in the $30,200 range, experts predict opportunities for swing trading.
$BTC Sunday update:— CrypNuevo (@CrypNuevo) July 9, 2023
Big week ahead with CPI data, on Wednesday, being the protagonist.
Still in this tight range and a major move is on its way. It's possible that we see opportunities for swing trades this week. So I'm going to cover a potential swing trade in this update too. pic.twitter.com/3ttxLrwLS8
Current CPI is 4% but analysts forecast the reading to come in with a 0.09% drop at 3.1%. FXStreet will bring you a follow-up story on this.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin ETFs are not a winner take all, experts say, as influence on crypto exhausts
Bitcoin price is down to $30,200 amid the dissipating influence of the spot BTC ETF mania on cryptocurrencies. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently rooted for Bitcoin as an international asset committed to digitizing gold. As the ETF euphoria’s influence on BTC and crypto wanes, experts have explained why the winner matters.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes after many months of waiting with no significant development from the overseeing Judge Analisa Torres.
Fantom trading volume falls 20% as Multichain hackers leverage FTM tokens in a new attack on Twitter
Fantom (FTM) trading volume depicts a spooked market, falling in double-digit percentages as Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) span the FTM market. The skepticism comes after the infamous Multichain hackers leveraged the Fantom protocol in their latest venture to dupe the market.
Gas tokens, Web3 infrastructure warns against interacting with strange tokens amid Multichain exploit delirium
Gas tokens have become the new loophole that hackers exploit to steal money from unsuspecting token holders. The discovery aligns with the recent attack on cross-chain router Multichain.org which saw the threat actors make away with upwards of $130 million in user-supplied tokens.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.