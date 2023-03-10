US Nonfarm Payrolls rise above expectations by 311,000 in February, Bitcoin price climbs back above $20,000

- The US Nonfarm Payrolls data for the month of February came in at 311,000, above expectations.
- Solid NFP data fuels expectations of a 50 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the March 21-22 meeting after Chair Jerome Powell's statement from Tuesday.
- The crypto market reacted positively to the NFP data as Bitcoin price rose above $20,000.
The United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data showed the US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, surpassing forecasts of a 205,000 gain. The month of February was expected to note a relatively lesser increase in the jobs report as compared to January. The enormous increase of 504,000 (revised from 517,000) in January was beyond expectations, but it also noted that the economy was in good shape.
In addition to the strong jobs report, the unemployment rate rose to 3.6% while the labor force participation rate was little changed at 62.5%, still standing below the pre-pandemic levels of 63.3% in February 2020.
However, another strong jobs report is expected to result in a higher rate hike next month, as stated by FXStreet Lead Analyst Eren Sengezer,
The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 78% probability of a 50 bps rate hike in March, suggesting that there is more room for additional US Dollar strength in case NFP surpasses the market consensus.
Still, despite the higher-than-expected job gain, the US Dollar weakened as an immediate reaction, sending the Bitcoin price back above the $20,000 level to the $20,300 area.
Going forward, the Fed is expected to increase the rate by 50 bps in March, a sentiment shared by Chair Jerome Powell as well. Powell on Tuesday was noted saying,
The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.
The crypto market reacts positively
At the time of writing, the crypto market noted a bullish response to the NFP data. Bitcoin price could be seen hovering around $20,200, rising by 1.32% in the last hour after touching its lowest level in two months at $19,550. Altcoins seemed to be following BTC's lead as well.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Following the release of the NFP report, Ethereum price rose by over 1.02% to trade at $1,406. Cardano price noted a similar reaction gaining 2.32% to $0.3113. XRP could be seen moving at $0.368, noting an increase of 1.21% over the last minutes. Similarly, MATIC price rose by nearly 2% and was trading at $1.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard.
Bitcoin miners join the selling spree, is $17,000 next for BTC price?
Bitcoin miners have been intensively reducing their BTC reserves. This is one of the factors driving the asset’s price lower. Sale of Bitcoin by miners has increased the selling pressure on BTC.
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN kickstarts a 61% crash
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price took to an uptrend in early February, rising significantly during the first week before profit-takers interrupted the rally.
Can Justin Sun's $100 million save Huobi exchange from FTX's fate?
Justin Sun, advisor to Huobi and founder of TRON addressed user concerns on the flash crash of exchange’s native token HT. Sun blamed market behavior and leveraged liquidation for Huobi Token’s 93% flash crash on Thursday.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.