- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that the interest rates would be higher than anticipated.
- Powell also stated that, at the moment, there is little evidence of disinflation in core services.
- Crypto market immediate reaction to the comments was negative, with Bitcoin price slipping below $22,000.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday presented his views on what the market can expect going forward in terms of rate hikes in his testimony in the US Congress, in front of the US Senate Committe on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. Powell stated that so far, there has been very little evidence of disinflation in the core services and that if the totality of the incoming data indicates that faster tightening is required, the rate hikes could accelerate. Adding to the same, Powell stated,
"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated."
Inferring Powell's comments, FXStreet analyst Eren Sengezer stated,
"FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's prepared remarks for delivery at the congressional testimony showed on Tuesday that the Fed intends to leave the door open to return to bigger - 50 basis points (bps) - rate hikes if warranted by economic data."
According to the Fed Chair, the current trend highlights that the central bank's fight against inflation is not over yet. At the moment, the benchmark fund rate has risen nearly eight times in the past year and is currently targeted at 4.5% to 4.75%. Commenting on the same, Powell said,
"We have covered a lot of ground, and the full effects of our tightening so far are yet to be felt. Even so, we have more work to do."
Discussing the impact of Powell's testimony, Eren added,
"With the initial reaction, Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply, reflecting a neagtive shift in risk sentiment. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 4% and the US Dollar Index advanced beyond 105.00. The CME Group FedWatch Tool now suggests that markets are pricing in a 50% probability of a 50 bps rate increase at the next FOMC meeting."
Bitcoin price dips below $22,000, then rises to $22,470
Bitcoin price, along with other cryptocurrencies, had a rather volatile reaction to Powell's statements as the biggest crypto asset dipped to trade at $22,040 initially but climbed to $22,474 at the time of writing.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Ethereum price also dipped by 1.04% to trade at $1,548 before recovering, and other altcoins followed suit. MATIC price slipped to change hands at $1.15, rising by more than 0.87%, while Cardano rose to $0.328. Only the XRP price noted some increase in value as the altcoin traded at $0.3802, rising by 1%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to shed 10% as more crypto turmoil unfolds
Cardano (ADA) price is under pressure as the crypto community sees one of the biggest and leading payment services in the sector back out. The Silvergate Capital situation looks to be the next big failure after the FTX meltdown and Terra’s LUNA collapse.
Terra Luna Classic token burn sees massive spike, will LUNC price begin its recovery soon?
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) witnessed a massive spike in its token burn with the contribution of the Cremation Coin project. The project burned a total of 51.7 million LUNC tokens, one of the largest burn initiatives till date.
Making a case for 28% crash in Fantom price
Fantom (FTM) price has been trading with a bearish bias since early February, recording lower highs and lower lows as the price consolidated within a descending parallel channel.
Three reasons why Ripple price buckle under pressure and crash 20% soon
Ripple (XRP) price sees markets gearing up for some massive risk events on the economic calendar. One could even say that bulls have dropped the ball and did not use the quiet window of opportunity last week to stretch that rally toward $0.42 yet again.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.