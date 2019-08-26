- eToro registers spikes of Bitcoin trading volumes.
- The digital asset has formed a strong correlation with gold.
The ongoing trading conflict between the USA and China has created a strong inflow of capital into Bitcoin, according to the statistical data provided by eToro analysts.
The experts of the online broker registered a 284% growth in BTC trades between May 19 and August 19, as compared to the similar period in 2019. Meanwhile, gold - a traditional safe-haven asset rose only by 73% over the same timeframe.
eToro analysts noticed that cryptocurrency trading volumes grew dramatically after a certain turning point in the trade war. Namely, the number of new Bitcoin (BTC) positions on eToro's trading platform surged by 139% on May 13, after China retaliated against the US’s decision to hike tariffs. The similar momentum was noticed on June 25 and August 13, amid growing tensions.
"Bitcoin, by comparison, shares similar characteristics to gold in that there will only ever be a finite amount in existence (21 million), it's decentralized, its price is not affected by inflation, and it has the added benefit over gold of lower storage costs,” Simon Peters, analyst at eToro, explained in the interview with the Markets Insider.
Bitcoin shares some features of gold, like scarcity; apart from that, its intrinsic deflationary nature makes it resistant to central banks' interest rate decisions. As a consequence, both the precious metal and digital asset are regarded as a haven for investors during economic and political turmoil.
Bitcoin is vulnerable to hacks and allegations of price manipulation, Peters added. However, the correlation with gold may signal that Bitcoin is slowly shifting towards the lower-risk store of value asset.
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,350, off the intraday high of $10,665.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD recovery dries up - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has entered a rangebound phase after a strong growth during early Asian hours. The first digital currency hit $10,668 amid notable anti-risk sentiments caused by the US-China trade war escalation.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins recover from Sunday’s sell-off
The cryptocurrency market is recovering down during early Asian hours with Bitcoin and the vast majority of altcoins navigating the green zone. The total market capitalization has settled at $268.9 billion
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD regains some ground, still below critical $80.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $74.30. The coin recovered above $74.00 during early Asian hours amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD recovers from Sunday's lows, upside momentum fades away
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.6 has recovered from Sunday’s low of $182.96 and hit the intraday high at $194.20 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...