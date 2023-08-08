Upcoming $525 million worth of token unlocks may leave late sellers behind

- Nearly $525 million worth of tokens are being unlocked this month, spread out between August 12 and early September.
- SAND, AVAX, HBAR, OP, and APT make the top 5 unlocks to look out for in terms of volume and, therefore, possible market impact.
- Investors will be looking for entry points to accumulate while navigating FUD due to token unlocks.
Token unlocks events in the cryptocurrency realm tend to trigger panic selling, particularly when traders or investors (or both) anticipate a drop in prices. The reverse is true for bull markets, as crypto prices are steered by a progressive demand surge.
Token unlocks worth $525 million set for this month
Millions of tokens are slated for unlocking across August, with The Sandbox (SAND), Avalanche (AVAX), Hedera (HBAR), Optimism (OP) and Aptos (APT) ranking among the top five in volume of unlocks totaling a staggering $525 million worth of tokens.
August token unlocks
Possible scenarios around token unlock events
With the current shaky atmosphere in the crypto sphere, crypto holders scrutinize all metrics to establish the possibility of their holdings appreciating. Token unlocks features among these metrics, influencing an asset’s circulating supply. The idea of more tokens coming into the market is typically bearish as it increases the circulating supply.
On the other hand, it could spark a striking rally because sometimes the demand for a specific token increases so much so that buyers gobble them up during token unlocks periods. In this case, an expected token unlocks could bolster confidence among the market players, as it leads to liquidity increment and therefore a demonstration of project longevity.
For a bear market, however, token unlocks tend to reduce token value. Before the unlocks, investors could short the currency due to a combination of growing supply and plummeting demand. This leads to price slump.
It is also possible that a token’s price is not affected during token unlocks particularly when the number of tokens set for unlocking is small, not enough to disturb the circulating supply of the project. Another possible reason for such an outcome is that the event was already priced in.
Price implications ahead of August token unlocks
For the record, these will all be cliff token unlocks, meaning the tokens have been set to unlock on a schedule that is more periodic than daily, and not the traditional weekly, monthly, or yearly periodicals. Unlike the linear method of unlocks, where the tokens are paid out on a linear schedule, say monthly or yearly, thus delivering some level of price stability, cliff unlocks are different.
With the bulk of the volume of the token’s supply already in circulation, the tokens slated for unlocking later in the month will go to the community project’s team, comprising core contributors or advisors, developers, and investors.
These define a stakeholder cohort that is likely to offload their holdings to the market, making them available for claim. The ensuing selling pressure could lead to a price slump for SAND, AVAX, HBAR, OP, and APT. For Optimism in particular, given the Layer-2 token has had massive hype around it recently, the unlocks event could trigger a significant value drop.
Before that, however, the prices of some of these tokens are on an uptrend, including OP. This is possible, as investors embrace the ‘buy the rumor, sell the event’ narrative.
SAND/USDT 1-day chart, AVAX/USDT 1-day chart, HBAR/USDT 1-day chart, OP/USDT 1-day chart, APT/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of how the token unlocks event, a notable price slump across altcoins would be ideal, providing an entry point for willing investors, ahead of the next bull run.
Glad it helps! Another major dip would be great before the bull run starts indeed— The DeFi Investor (@TheDeFinvestor) August 5, 2023
With expected selling pressure following these unlocks, late sellers could be left watching as investors look for possible accumulation boxes to grow their holdings.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
How does Open Interest affect cryptocurrency prices?
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
How does Funding rate affect cryptocurrency prices?
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
