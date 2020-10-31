Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD retreats after jumping to 33-month highs above $14,000

- Bitcoin surged to its highest level since January 2018 above $14,000.
- Daily RSI for BTC/USD remains in the overbought area.
- Additional gains are likely if Bitcoin stays above $13,300.
Following Wednesday's correction, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) posted gains for two straight days and preserves its bullish momentum into the weekend to touch its best level since January 2018 at $14,090. However, this move seems to have triggered profit-taking on the last day of the month and the BTC/USD was last seen trading at $13,830, where it was up nearly 2% on a daily basis.
Bitcoin technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching 80 in the overbought area. Earlier in the week, Bitcoin fell sharply when the daily RSI hit 84 and a similar market reaction could be expected. On the downside, the lower limit of the linear regression channel coming from early October could be seen as the first support at $13,600. Below that level, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the same uptrend is the next line of defence at $13,300. Unless BTC/USD make a daily close below that level, buyers are likely to remain in control of the price.
The initial resistance, on the other hand, is seen at $14,090 (daily/33-month high). Above that level, $14,500 (January 13, 2018, high) and $15,000 could be targeted.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC investors increase their bets to $30,000 by January 2021
Bitcoin is trading around $13,300 after a rally from $10,000. Many investors seem to be targeting at least $30,000 by January 2021. Statistics from Skew show that Jan21 calls crossed 10,000 with a 1:4 ratio on $32,000/36,000.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP downtrend not over as bears target another 10% drop
XRP was bounded inside a daily ascending triangle for around one month. On October 28, Ripple's digital asset broke down from the pattern, losing the 50-SMA support level at $0.245 and experiencing a lot of bearish continuation in the next two days.
Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI shows mild signs of recovery after 78% correction
Yearn.finance has corrected a whopping 78% from its all-time highs of $44,000. Buyers tried to hold the decentralized finance (DeFi) token above $20,000 to no avail.
ADA price is poised to rebound as the Cardano community prepares for the Goguen era
The official roadmap for Cardano is divided into five categories starting with Byron, related to the foundation. The second transition was Shelley, with decentralization, and the team is currently working on 'Goguen', smart contracts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.