- Uniswap price sells off over 3% as market sentiment turns dark again.
- UNI sees bulls folding on key levels that could trigger another sell-off.
- At risk is a 22% decline that could print price action back below $5.
Uniswap (UNI) price sees bulls unable to trigger a close above a key technical level, scaring away those same bulls. As price action starts to print bigger negative numbers daily, risk could come as a falling knife as bearish pressure builds. The worst case would be a break below $5.00 and the low of November with $4.50 as the first big supportive level in hindsight, which comes along with over 20% of losses.
UNI sees its support failing big time
Uniswap price kicks back into a bearish mode as bulls were unable this week to keep the daily closes above the 200-day Simple Moving Average. That moving average counts as a line in the sand if UNI trades either in a bear market or would be able to shift away from it. Together with the element that the 55-day SMA has moved as well back below the 200-day SMA, it shows that the aspirations for a substantial rally have been fading quite rapidly.
UNI has since then moved away to the downside and is breaking below $6.00. The monthly pivot is unable to give any support at all as it already has been chopped up so much in the first days of the month. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing to more downside as well, a quick correction toward the first $5.00 and next flirting with the low of November at $4.75 could materialize quite quickly.
UNI/USD daily chart
As the year ends, the last weeks of trading often happen in very quiet circumstances. Normally, the economic agenda starts to wind down, and certainly the last two weeks are very quiet with no central bank speakers and several parliaments closed for the holidays. That means some calmer markets could see UNI popping back above the 200-day SMA and hitting $7.50 on the upside by the end of this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price turns as US Dollar surprises with sudden strength
Ripple (XRP) price is on the back foot again after what should have been the moment every trader was waiting for this year: the Christmas rally. Instead, the rally chokes as its worst enemy is back at it – the US Dollar’s strength.
Dogecoin celebrates ninth birthday, gears up to fight crypto bombshell Twitter coin
Dogecoin is celebrating its ninth anniversary. The first Dogecoin block was mined nine years ago, since then the meme coin has witnessed a spike in its use cases.
Pitstop before bullish explosive move
Bitcoin price is at a place where the probability of reversal is high. This downswing has knocked Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down as well. Although this is a temporary setback, it will allow sidelined buyers to step up.
Cardano price points to $0.27 eventually but an uptrend move could happen first
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.