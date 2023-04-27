FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, LINK & Uniswap – American Wrap 27 April

PCE Preview: Crypto market outlook around US Personal Consumer Expenditures release

The Department of Commerce is expected to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for March on Friday April 28 at 12:30 GMT. The PCE data is popular for representing evolving inflation in the US and its relation to the changes in consumer behavior. This makes it a crucial factor in the Federal Reserve’s decision-making process in estimating inflation rate in the US economy.
Chainlink price is in the weeds struggling to post a decent recovery due to the mixed signals coming from investors. But as some investors continue to exhibit issues at this stage, it would have been difficult for the project to survive had they chosen to leave the cryptocurrency network two years ago.
Uniswap (UNI) price is a perfect example of the walk of life. It is never a straight line, and sometimes some quirky bends and hiccups along the way make us deviate from our path. It is a similar life lesson for Uniswap price as bulls deviated from their rally and are now trying to get back on the right trajectory after a misstep.
