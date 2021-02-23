Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI could drop 15% to 30% if crucial support barrier caves in

- Uniswap price crash could extend by 10% if a crucial support barrier at $23.45 is breached.
- Transactional data shows a concentration of buyers around the $21.21 price level.
- A bullish scenario might come into play if the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $26.31 holds.
Uniswap price gains of 580% could come undone if the market-wide sell-off continues. At the time of writing, UNI is trading just above a critical support level at $23.45, waiting to establish a clear trend.
Uniswap price walks on eggshells
Uniswap price recently crashed by a whopping 33% from an all-time high due to a Bitcoin-led crash.
Since then, UNI has recovered 10%, but the bearish momentum keeps chipping away at its market value.
While the initial panic among retail traders has simmered down, the constant selling pressure has pushed the DeFi token under the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $26.31.
UNI/USDT 12-hour chart
According to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, $23.45 will be critical in determining UNI’s fate. Here, roughly 96 addresses purchased 12.5 million UNI.
So, a 12-hour candlestick close below this barrier will put these investors “Out of the Money,” forcing them to sell their holdings to prevent further losses.
This development will add to the already bearish momentum pushing Uniswap prices down by 10% to $21.21. This level coincides with the 50 twelve-hour moving average (MA) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Based on IOMAP’s transactional data, 11,700 addresses hold 10.6 million UNI here. Hence, these investors will act as a cushion to the incoming selling pressure.
However, an unforeseen spike in selling pressure leading to a breakdown of this support could be disastrous and push UNI down to another 15% to $17.38 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
Uniswap IOMAP
Regardless of the bearish outlook, investors should note that a bounce from the $23.45 level is plausible. A build-up of buying pressure here could prevent the reversal altogether and push Uniswap to retest its all-time high at $33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
