- Uniswap broke above the ascending triangle pattern, eyeing a rally ahead.
- Artemis data shows UNI’s daily active addresses have reached a new all-time high.
- On-chain paints a bullish picture, as UNI’s Exchange Flow Balance shows a negative spike.
- A daily candlestick close below $6.30 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Uniswap (UNI) trades around $7 on Friday after rallying 8.5% and breaking above the ascending triangle pattern on Thursday. This bullish breakout is further supported by UNI’s daily active addresses, which have reached a new all-time high and Exchange Flow Balance, which shows a negative spike, all hinting at an upcoming rally.
Uniswap is set for an upswing after breaking above the ascending triangle pattern
Uniswap price broke and closed above the ascending triangle formation on Thursday and rallied 8.5%. This pattern was created by drawing two trendlines from August 2, connecting swing points on the daily chart between two higher lows and multiple equal highs. This technical pattern breakout favors the bulls, and the target is generally obtained by measuring the distance between the first daily high and the first daily low to the breakout point. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly higher, around $7.38
If the breakout level is retested and support is found around the weekly resistance at $7.06, UNI could rally 35% to retest its technical target at $9.38. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move as it could face a slowdown at Uniswap’s daily resistance level of $8.19 and could book some profits at $8.19.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart trades above its neutral level of 50 and points upwards at 63. A cross to levels above 60 generally indicates bullish momentum is gaining traction. However, traders should be cautious as it approaches its overbought level at 70.
UNI/USDT daily chart
Artemis’s Daily Active Addresses data, which tracks network activity over time, paints a bullish picture for Uniswap. A rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In UNI’s case, Daily Active Addresses rose from 796,700 on September 4 to 1.5 million on September 20, reaching a new all-time high. This indicates that demand for Uniswap’s blockchain usage is increasing, which bodes well for Uniswap price.
UNI Daily Active Addresses chart
Additionally, Santiment’s Exchange Flow Balance also projects bullish signs for Uniswap. This metric shows the net movement of Uniswap tokens into and out of exchange wallets.
A rise in this metric indicates more UNI has entered the exchanges than exited, hinting at selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a fall in the metric indicates that more UNI left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors.
In the case of UNI, this metric slumped from 321,030 to -2.06 million from September 17 to September 19. This fall indicates increasing confidence among investors as holders remove Uniswap tokens from exchanges and store them in cold wallets.
UNI Exchange Flow Balance chart
However, the bullish thesis will be invalidated if the weekly support at $7.06 fails to hold and the Uniswap price declines and closes below the September 16 low of $6.30. This development would extend the decline by 11% to retest its September 1 low of $5.54.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Avalanche rallies following launch of incentive program for developers
Avalanche announced the launch of Retro9000 on Thursday as part of its larger Avalanche9000 upgrade. Retro9000 is a program designed to support developers with up to $40 million in grants for building on the Avalanche testnet.
Ethereum could retest $2,707 resistance following increasing ETF inflows and uptrend in funding rates
Ethereum traded around $2,640 on Thursday, up more than 2% following increased bullish bias among investors, as evidenced by ETH ETF net inflows and an uptrend in funding rates.
Ethena Labs launches new UStb stablecoin backed by BlackRock's BUIDL token
Ethena Labs announced on Thursday that it has released a new stablecoin product, UStb. The new stablecoin will be fully collateralized by BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and function similarly to a traditional stablecoin.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP trade in the green as crypto lost to hacks and fraud plunge by 40%
Bitcoin has moved above the $65,000 psychological level after flipping a key resistance, XRP sees a slight 1% gain. Ethereum trades around $2,650, up over 3% in the past 24 hours, as it attempts to tackle the $2,707 key resistance.
Bitcoin: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin is poised for a second consecutive week of gains, supported by the recent 50-basis-point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin broke above several key technical resistances this week, signaling a rally continuation.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.