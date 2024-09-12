- Uniswap price is squeezed between the boundaries of an ascending triangle; a breakout signals a bullish move ahead.
- On-chain data shows a bullish bias as UNI’s Exchange Flow Balance is negative, and the exchange supply decreases.
- A daily candlestick close below $5.54 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Uniswap (UNI) price trades inside an ascending triangle pattern; a breakout signals a rally ahead. This bullish move is further supported by UNI’s on-chain data, which shows a negative Exchange Flow Balance and decreasing exchange supply, hinting at a rally ahead.
Uniswap price looks set to resolve ascending triangle to the upside
Uniswap price has produced two higher lows and three roughly equal highs since August 2. Connecting these swing points using a trend line reveals an ascending triangle formation in the daily chart. This technical pattern has a bullish bias, and the target is generally obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the first swing low to the breakout point. At the time of writing on Thursday, it trades 1.75% higher, inside the ascending triangle at $6.86.
Assuming the breakout happens by closing a daily candlestick above the weekly resistance at $7.06, adding the 35% measurement to the potential breakout level of $7.06 reveals a target of $9.38. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move as it could face a slowdown at Uniswap’s daily resistance level of $8.19 and could book some profits at $8.19. However, since the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators on the daily chart are firmly above their respective neutral levels of 50 and zero, the possibility of a slowdown above is unlikely.
UNI/USDT daily chart
Santiment’s Exchange Flow Balance shows the net movement of Uniswap tokens into and out of exchange wallets. A positive spike indicates more tokens have entered than exited, suggesting selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more tokens left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors and holders accumulating the asset.
In the case of UNI, this metric slumped from 12,250 to -1.85 million from September 4 to September 5 and from 7,015 to -1.05 million from Sunday to Monday. This negative shift indicates increased buying activity among investors.
During this event, the Uniswap Supply on Exchanges declined by 4.7%. This is a bullish development, as holders remove UNI from exchanges and hold it in cold wallets, further denoting investor confidence in Uniswap.
Uniswap Exchange Flow Balance and Supply on Exchange chart
Despite the bullish thesis signaled by both on-chain data and technical analysis, if UNI breaks the upward trendline of the triangle and closes below $5.54, the outlook would shift to bearish. This scenario could lead to a crash of 16% to $4.70, a daily low of August 5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum sees high selling pressure following potential SEC admission on ETH's security status
Ethereum (ETH) is up 0.5% on Thursday following speculation that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that the top altcoin is not a security. Meanwhile, ETH is experiencing high exchange inflows, indicating rising selling pressure among investors.
Ripple gains 4% as Grayscale announces XRP trust to bring in institutional capital
Ripple (XRP) rallied as much as 10% on Thursday following the announcement of a new vehicle for institutional investment. The altcoin corrected and has sustained 4% gains for now. Asset management giant Grayscale announced the creation of a single-asset investment fund for XRP.
Coinbase launches cbBTC on Base and Ethereum
In an X post on Thursday, Coinbase announced the launch of its wrapped Bitcoin token, cbBTC, on its Layer-2 network Base and the Ethereum Mainnet.
Bitcoin eyes $60,000 as technical indicators point to rally ahead
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades slightly higher around $58,000 on Thursday after finding support around the $56,000 level on Wednesday, supported by an improved market mood for risk assets.
Bitcoin: $50,000 on the horizon if it breaks below key support level
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the key support level at $56,000 on Friday, consolidating over a 1% decline this week. If it drops below this support, a continued downtrend is likely for BTC, as suggested by substantial outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, rising institutional selling, and bearish on-chain indicators.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.