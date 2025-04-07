Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC hits new yearly low below $75,000 as global trade war escalates

- Bitcoin price extends its fall by 4% on Monday after correcting near 5% the previous week.
- The global trade war escalated, wiping out 452,976 leveraged traders and causing a total liquidation of $1.39 billion from crypto markets in the last 24 hours.
- US Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $172.69 million last week.
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers part of the initial losses and trades around $76,000 at the time of writing on Monday after reaching a new yearly low of $74,508 during the Asian trading session. However, BTC extends its fall on a daily basis after correcting near 5% the previous week. The global trade war escalated, wiping out 452,976 leveraged traders and causing a total liquidation of $1.39 billion from crypto markets in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the US institutional demand has weakened as it recorded a net outflow of $172.69 million from its spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) last week.
Trade war escalates, wiping $1.39 billion from crypto markets
Bitcoin price reached a new yearly low of $74,508 during the earlier Asian trading session but hovered around $76,000 during the European session on Monday. This price crash was mainly fueled by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement last Wednesday, which led to a nearly 5% decline in BTC last week.
This announcement has sparked a global trade war, with China retaliating by imposing a 34% levy on US goods. This trade war escalation has caused a fall not only in the crypto market but also in Asian markets, as shown in the chart below. Japan’s stock market reached its lowest level since October 2023 on Monday.
The effects of the global trade war triggered a wave of liquidation in the crypto markets. According to the Coinglass Liquidation Heatmap chart, in the last 24 hours, 452,976 traders were liquidated, and the total liquidations came in at $1.39 billion. The largest single liquidation order happened on OKX - BTC-USDT-SWAP, valued at $7.08 million.
Bitcoin saw over $464 million in liquidation, while Ethereum saw $408.49 million. Huge liquidations like this could spark Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among Bitcoin investors and cause a rise in selling pressure, leading to further price declines.
Liquidation Heatmap chart. Source: Coinglass
Institutional demand shows weakness
Institutional demand weakened as uncertainty arose in the market last week. According to the SoSoValue data, the US spot Bitcoin ETF recorded a net outflow of $172.69 million last week after a positive inflow of $196.48 million the previous one. The data further shows that the weekly netflow has been weak since mid-February, one month after Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. If the net outflow continues and intensifies, Bitcoin’s price could see further correction ahead.
Total Bitcoin spot ETF inflow weekly chart. Source: SoSoValue
Some signs of optimism
Despite rising global trade war tension and falling institutional-level demand, some signs of optimism exist. On Monday, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) released guidance for licensed virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) and crypto ETFs to offer staking services, aiming to bolster the region’s crypto hub ambitions amid global competition.
This decision to allow staking for licensed platforms and ETFs is generally a positive sign for Bitcoin. It indicates a maturing crypto ecosystem that indirectly benefits Bitcoin by fostering institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, and global competition. As Bitcoin doesn’t directly benefit from staking, the broader infrastructure growth in Hong Kong could drive demand for Bitcoin through ETFs and institutional investment.
Bitcoin bears hit a new yearly low of $74,508
Bitcoin’s price declined by almost 5% last week after being rejected from its key level of $85,000. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC has fallen below the $78,258 daily support and has broken its previous yearly low of $76,606 (March 11 low), reaching a new year-to-date low of $74,508.
If BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline to retest its next daily support level at $73,072.
The Relative Strength Index on the daily chart reads 33, indicating strong bearish momentum while still out of oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bearish crossover on Sunday, giving a sell signal and suggesting a downward trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
If BTC recovers, it could extend the recovery to retest its daily resistance at $85,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market wipes out $1 billion in liquidation as Asian markets bleed red
The crypto markets continue to decline on Monday, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling below $78,000. The Asian markets also traded in the red, with Japan’s stock market extending losses to 8.5%, its lowest level since October 2023.
XRP Price Prediction: XRP hangs on a loose thread, deeper correction below $2 impending?
Ripple (XRP) is extending losses below the previous week’s critical level at $2.00, as United States (US) President Donald Trump doubled down on tariffs, stressing that America must solve the trade deficit before making a deal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and XRP head to yearly lows while ETH hits two-year bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $78,600 on Monday after falling nearly 5% the previous week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) also followed in BTC’s footsteps and declined 13% and 10%, respectively, in the previous week.
Bitcoin could be the winner in the ongoing trade war after showing signs of decoupling from stocks
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $84,000 on Friday, showing strength despite the stock market experiencing significant declines. The market reaction stems from United States (US) President Donald Trump's clash with the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over interest rate decisions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.