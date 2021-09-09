Ukraine passes bill to legalize Bitcoin to enable crypto legal protections for citizens

- Cryptocurrencies being a legal gray area in Ukraine, may soon come to an end.
- As a top adopter of Bitcoin globally, Ukraine has passed a bill to legalize crypto in the country.
- Banks would be able to take on digital asset firm accounts, while citizens would have their crypto assets legally protected.
The Ukrainian government may soon legalize cryptocurrencies as a bill has passed to allow banks to take on digital assets company accounts. Should the bill be signed into law, citizens who hold the new asset class would be able to be protected in case of theft.
Ukrainians are the top adopters of cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been in a legal gray area in Ukraine so far, despite being the top country with the most adopters of digital assets in 2020.
The bill, drafted by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is expected to go into effect in the coming months after the president signs the new legislation. The tax code would also be required to be amended prior to passing the bill into law.
The draft bill states that the law will regulate legal relations in connecting with the turnover of cryptocurrencies in the country. In addition, it will also outline the rights and obligations of digital asset market participants.
Unlike the recent move for El Salvador to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, Ukraine’s new legislation does not include the gateway for cryptocurrencies to be used to pay for goods and services.
However, Ukrainians would be able to purchase and trade cryptocurrencies freely, and blockchain businesses could work directly with the current banking system.
So far, the crypto legislation has been passed, with 276 lawmakers supporting the law, while only six were against the bill.
The main motive behind the bill seems to be protecting those who hold Bitcoin and other digital assets and clarify its legal stance in the country. Law enforcement agencies in the country previously treated cryptocurrencies as a scam, which resulted in crypto businesses being raided.
Cryptocurrency exchanges would be able to operate in the country legally.
Bitcoin price bounce back not on the horizon
Bitcoin price continues to retrace after the market crash that pushed the leading cryptocurrency below $43,000. BTC is struggling to find support as it heads lower to tag the 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which sits near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $44,121.
Currently, the 50 twelve-hour SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level act as stiff resistance for Bitcoin price. Accompanied with accelerated selling pressure, BTC must hold above the aforementioned support to save itself from dropping lower.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
Further support may arise at the July 31 high at $42,608 before Bitcoin could face the risk of slumping toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $40,506.
Although a recovery remains distant, should the bulls plan to reverse the period of underperformance, slicing above the diagonal resistance trend line at $50,000 could see Bitcoin price aim for bigger aspirations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH struggles to find direction
Ethereum price action shows little has changed from the open. Inside bar on the daily chart can present opportunities. The price range for a breakout trade in either direction is tight.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
XLM price crashes by 38%, but quick recovery appears imminent
Stellar dips aggressively lower, dragged by an overall turn in sentiment in cryptocurrencies yesterday. The drop came after El Salvador rolled out Bitcoin as an approved payment method and reserve currency. Buyers can crunch numbers and look at entries for a long position.
There is no going back, Cardano is ready for Alonzo hard fork
95% of users on Polymarket, a global information markets platform, are betting in favor of Cardano’s smart contract launch. This number was 65% in early August, but now Cardano is ready for decentralized applications and DeFi summer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.