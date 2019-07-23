- The co-founder of eToro Yoni Assia will join Justin Sun at lunch with Buffet.
- TRX/USD is down nearly 9% on a day-on-day basis.
TRON's founder of Justin Sun revealed the name of another persona that will join him at lunch with Warren Buffet. This is the CEO and co-founder of the social trading platform eToro Yoni Assia.
"Justin, it is my honor to join you for lunch with @WarrenBuffett. A big step for bridging between the traditional finance world and the new one!
There is a huge opportunity to use BlockChain for good and happy to share our research on @TheGoodDollar with The Oracle From Omaha," Yoni Assia responded to Sun's invitation on Twitter.
Litecoin's founder Chalie Lee and Circle's CEO Jeremy Allair are among other participants. The lunch is in four days; however, Justin Sun promised to invite more friends.
Meanwhile, TRX/USD is losing ground rapidly. The 10th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $1.73 billion has lost nearly 9% of its value in the recent 24 hours to become one of the worst-performing coins out of top-20.
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0268, off the intraday low touched at $0.0255. Tron's recovery is capped by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart at $0.0272. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle to the upside to gain traction.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the recent low of $0.0255.
TRX/USD, 1-day chart
