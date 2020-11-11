TRON Technical Analysis: TRX must defend crucial support for the ultimate rally to $0.03

- TRON price points towards $0.03 as long as the bulls guard the immediate support at $0.0245.
- The bullish outlook to $0.03 will be validated if TRX closes above the 100 SMA in the 1-hour timeframe.
TRON has from the beginning of November recovered considerably. The bulls' return occurred in tandem with Bitcoin's surge to new yearly highs and Ethereum's rise to $470. TRX hit levels above $0.026 but stalled within a whisker of $0.027.
A little retreat came into the picture with TRX/USD refreshing the support at $0.0245. At the time of writing, TRX is trading at $0.0251 amid a developing bullish momentum. For now, attention and effort are channeled towards defending the immediate support at $0.0245.
TRON embarks on another recovery mission
The 4-hour chart shows TRON settling above the 50 Simple Moving Average, highlighted by the above mentioned vital support. Buyers seem to have regained control over the price but still lack enough power to catapult TRX to levels beyond $0.03.
On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index crossed the midline, doubling down on the improving technical picture. Buy orders are likely to surge if the RSI continues with the spike to the oversold.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
TRX bulls need to defend the support at the 50 SMA because the stability will allow them to focus on breaking above the hurdles at the 100 SMA, 200 SMA and $0.027. TRON is already trading above a short-term descending trendline, which adds credibility to the bullish narrative.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
Similarly, the hourly chart paints another bullish picture of the smart contract token. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) recently crossed into the positive area, pointing towards a continued bullish action. TRON's downside is also supplied with multiple anchor levels, including the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA. On the upside, closing above the 100 SMA could give TRX a massive push upwards.
TRX/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth mentioning that the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a sell signal on the 4-hour chart. The green nine candlestick could result in one to four daily candles, hinting at a possible breakdown. If the immediate support at $0.0245 caves, TRON will most likely dive to November lows at $0.023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: OKEx enables fiat withdrawals
Colin Wu, a well-known Chinese reporter, has confirmed on Twitter that OKEx has reopened the legal currency deposit and withdrawal channels. Currently, crypto can be sold to OTC merchants for CNY within OKEx at a 20% lower price than Binance. The general public perception is ...
Ethereum's 2.0 upgrade might be the catalyst for a new bull run
Data from Dune Analytics reveals that 52,801E TH have been sent to the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract over the past few days. This amounts to 10% of the 524,000 tokens threshold needed to launch the upgrade ...
OMG faces strong resistance barriers, bears aim to go below $3
After reaching a high of $4.11 on September 29, OmiseGO has dropped drastically to $2.77 on November 4. Since then, the price has found healthy support and managed to bounce up.
TRX must defend crucial support for the ultimate rally to $0.03
TRON has from the beginning of November recovered considerably. The bulls' return occurred in tandem with Bitcoin's surge to new yearly highs and Ethereum's rise to $470. TRX hit levels above $0.026 but ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.