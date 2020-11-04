TRON Technical Analysis: TRX breaks down from month-long consolidation, downside targets $0.021

- TRON slides into the bears' hands as selling pressure intensifies.
- The impending losses are likely to test support at the 200-day SMA.
TRON is in the middle of a retreat from a month-long consolidation between $0.025 (support) and $0.0275 (seller congestion zone). At the time of writing, this token is changing hands at $0.024 amid a building bearish momentum. The pessimistic scenario comes into action after TRON survived a malicious attack during a mainnet update earlier this week.
TRON breakdown eyes $0.021
The most recent bearish impulse in the market caught TRX bulls unaware, sending it beneath a crucial support barrier. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the daily timeframe allowed pressure to build upon TRX/USD, hence the drop under the 100-day SMA.
According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), TRON is mainly in the bears' hands and is likely to continue with the breakdown targeting $0.021, as highlighted by the 200-day SMA. Tentative support at $0.0225 may absorb some of the selling pressure, reducing the magnitude of the anticipated fall.
TRX/USD daily chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) adds weight to the bearish outlook as it dives under the midline.
Looking at the other side of the fence
Santiment, a renowned platform providing on-chain data and analysis, shows that development activity regarding TRON has been growing since mid-October. The metric gives an overview of a project's Github related activity over some time.
Increasing development activity suggests that a project is serious about the future. Therefore, the platform has the potential to continue growing both the token's value as well as the network.
TRON development activity chart
Simultaneously with TRON development activity on the rise, it means that the token is bound to resume the uptrend. On the other hand, the daily chart shows that if consolidation comes into the picture at $0.023, the bearish outlook would be invalidated. Reclaiming the ground above $0.25 is likely to attract investors' attention, which could place TRX on a path back to $0.0275 and $0.03, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
