- The Real World Asset sector has garnered attention and mentions from crypto analysts, the narrative is making a comeback.
- Tokens CFG, ONDO, MKR and others have seen up to 50% corrections recently.
- Several top RWA projects are in the Solana ecosystem.
Bitcoin halving and developments in the AI sector are the key narratives this cycle. The Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization narrative gathered steam with BlackRock’s tokenized asset fund launch on Ethereum in March 2024.
Analysts have identified RWA tokens that have experienced up to 50% correction.
RWA tokens likely in the “buy the dip” zone for traders
The RWA narrative is a relatively new one in the crypto ecosystem. RWAs refer to tangible assets, this could range from bonds to real estate properties, outside of the virtual world. The concept of RWAs on the blockchain has gained popularity.
Centrifuge (CFG), Ondo (ONDO), Maker (MKR), Polytrade (TRADE), Clearpool (CPOOL), IX Swap (IXS), and Realio (RIO), are the projects listed by the analyst @InspectorDeFi. Market participants need to do their own research before making investment decisions in any of these assets.
RWA price performance in the past 30 days
Since these assets have faced between 14% and 52% correction in the past thirty days, they are likely in the “buy the dip” zone for traders. If the RWA narrative makes a comeback, these cryptocurrencies could see recovery rallies.
Several popular RWA projects are in the Solana ecosystem. The following chart shows different RWA assets divided by categories.
Crypto intelligence tracker CoinGecko recently released an RWA report and noted that currently, the majority of RWAs are USD-pegged stablecoins. The top three USD stablecoins alone make up 95% of the market, Tether (USDT) stads at $96.1 billion, USDC (USDC) at $26.8 billion, and Dai (DAI) at $4.9 billion.
Commodity-backed RWAs hit $1.1 billion in market capitalization and Gold remained a top commodity. Tokenized US treasuries observed a spike in popularity during the crypto bear market. The market capitalization of these assets increased 782% in 2023. The pace of growth in market cap has since stalled in 2024, with growth at 1.5% in January.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON gains 10% in 2024, supply of stablecoins reaches over $50 billion in Q1
TRON, a blockchain-based digital platform, has seen positive growth in the first quarter of 2024, as seen in a Messari report. TRON noted gains across several metrics like market capitalization, revenue and total value locked.
XRP hovers near $0.50 as Ripple CTO addresses concerns related to stablecoin launch
XRP is hovering near $0.53 on Friday, spending nearly all week below $0.55. Ripple CTO David Schwartz addressed concerns on stablecoin and XRP utility on Thursday.
Terraform Labs set to restrict access for users in the US after recent ruling in SEC lawsuit
Blockchain company Terraform Labs said Thursday that it will restrict access to some of its products and services for US-based users as it expects to receive a court order soon in light of its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.