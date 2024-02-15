TRON announces plans to venture into Ordinals and Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions

- TRON founder Justin Sun announced the protocol’s road map to launching Ordinals and Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions.
- Sun’s plan is to decentralize and connect various token types within the TRON network, including stablecoins, with the Bitcoin network.
- TRON tokens including USDT, TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, NFT, WIN and USDC, will be made to integrate into the Bitcoin network.
- TRX price climbed nearly 2% on Thursday, alongside Sun’s announcement.
Justin Sun’s decentralized blockchain protocol TRON has unveiled plans for expansion into Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions. Sun states that his plan is to enable TRON’s tokens to interact with the Bitcoin network.
TRON to expand into BTC Layer 2 solutions
On February 15, Justin Sun announced TRON’s plan to expand into Ordinals and Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions. Sun plans to expand to Bitcoin network-based assets by bridging them to TRON. Sun informed his 3.5 million followers that TRON tokens, USD Tether (USDT), Tron (TRX), Bittorent (BTT), Just (JST), Sun (SUN), NFT, WINkLINK (WIN) and USD Coin (USDC) will be integrated into the Bitcoin network, via cross-chain technology.
The move will enable TRON’s tokens to interact with the Bitcoin network. Sun states that the innovative approach will bring TRON’s $22 billion Total Value Locked (TVL) to Bitcoin. Sun revealed that stablecoins, other token types in the TRON ecosystem, Layer 2s and Bitcoin Ordinals will inject financial vitality into BTC.
The TRON founder plans to build a user-friendly wallet and tools to support BRC-20 tokens.
#TRON Announces Its Bitcoin Layer 2 Solution and Road Map— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) February 15, 2024
Today is a significant day for #TRON.
Let's make #Bitcoin fun again!
As the protocol behind the world's largest stablecoin market, boasting $55 billion, and the decentralized finance Total Value Locked (TVL) of $22…
In the roadmap, Sun explains that TRON will collaborate with multiple Bitcoin Layer 2 protocols, announcing partnerships, staking initiatives and aim to launch a protocol with low fees and ensure the safety of the Proof-of-Work blockchain.
At the time of writing, TRX price is up 1.38% on the day. The altcoin is exchanging hands at $0.13137 and yielded over 6% weekly gains for holders.
