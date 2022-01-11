Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Majority of crypto market to experience relief rally

- Bitcoin price hits new five-month lows, highly oversold.
- Ethereum price action points to a colossal bullish reversal.
- XRP price could quickly return to $1.00 if recent bearish breakouts fail to sustain further selling pressure.
Bitcoin price action shows evidence that a bottom may be forming, denying bears any further movement lower. Ethereum price has developed a ridiculously extended hidden bullish divergence condition on its weekly chart, warning of an imminent bullish reversal. XRP price hammered with two major short setups, but sellers failed to push XRP lower.
Bitcoin price displays buying opportunity before BTC hits $60k
Bitcoin price has developed an excellent theoretical long setup on its $1,000/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The long entry idea is a buy stop at $44,000, a stop loss at $40,000, and a profit target at $61,000. This trade represents a 4.25:1 reward/risk setup with an implied target of 40.5% from the entry. A trailing stop of two or three boxes would help protect any profit generated post entry.
The profit target is based on the vertical profit target method in Point and Figure analysis, but it may be too conservative. However, if Bitcoin price moves to $61,000, it will more than likely fulfill all the requirements for an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout on its weekly Ichimoku chart. If that scenario plays out, Bitcoin will be well on its way to new all-time highs.
BTC/USD $1,000/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Because of this Point and Figure setup structure, there is no invalidation point for the theoretical long entry. If Bitcoin continues to slide south, the entry and stop move in tandem – but the profit target remains.
Ethereum price to reverse hard and fast, $4,000 in bulls’ crosshairs
Ethereum price is likely poised for a swift and incredible bullish reversal very, very soon. The reasons for this imminent reversal are based on the support found against the 50% Fibonacci retracement on the weekly Ichimoku chart and the hidden bullish divergence between the candlesticks and the Composite Index - the Composite Index is at lows not seen since September 2019.
ETH/USD Weekly Ichimoku Chart
Hidden bullish divergence is a warning that the current corrective move is about to end and that a resumption of the uptrend is likely to continue soon. As a result, a trade opportunity is now present on the Point and Figure chart.
There is a hypothetical long entry for Ethereum price on its $100/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The long setup is a buy stop order at $3,400, a stop loss at $3,000, and a profit target at $5,500. The hypothetical buy entry is a 5.25:1 reward/risk setup with a projected profit target of over 65% from the entry. A three-box trailing stop would help protect any profit generated after hitting the entry.
ETH/USD $100/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
As with Bitcoin, there is no invalidation point for Ethereum price within its hypothetical buy setup. If Ethereum moves lower, the buy stop and stop loss move with the lower price action, but the profit target remains the same.
XRP price assaulted with several bearish Point and Figure setups but sellers not following through
XRP price has a double whammy of bearish activity on its $0.01/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. The Bearish Catapult pattern and Descending Triple Bottom pattern created a simultaneous bearish short setup at the $0.72 price level. Sellers did push XRP to $0.70, but that was it.
The two bearish short entry patterns represent two of the most potent short strategies in Point and Figure analysis. That bears have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on the bearish structure is very telling and warns of bullish reversal.
XRP price has a possible long entry opportunity with a buy stop order at $0.75, a stop loss at $0.71, and a profit target at $0.96. The trade represents a 5:1 reward/risk with an implied profit target of nearly 29% from the entry. A tight trailing stop of two boxes would help protect any profit made post entry.
XRP/USD $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Traders should expect some initial resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and bottom of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) confluence zone at $0.81. However, this possible long entry is invalidated if XRP price moves to a daily close below the $0.69 price level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Sandbox price to rebound strongly as SAND bulls prepare for 30% upswing
Sandbox price may have set a local bottom on January 10 as a key technical indicator suggests that SAND is ready for a bullish reversal. If SAND slices above $5.90, an additional 51% upswing will be on the radar.
Andre Cronje teases new decentralized exchanges on Fantom
Andre Cronje, the architect behind decentralized finance giant Yearn, has revealed new features for his upcoming new project on Fantom. In early January, he stated that he will be deploying a new experiment, including a new token on the Fantom blockchain.
Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL arrives at an inflection point
Solana price has seen a considerable drop over the last week as the crypto markets continue to bleed. While this descent might seem bearish, it has allowed SOL to reach an inflection point, allowing it a chance to make a comeback.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.