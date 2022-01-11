Bitcoin bulls turn the tide as investors target a 20% recovery

- Bitcoin briefly slipped below $40,000 in Monday's trading.
- BTC price sees a sharp recovery and a break above Monday’s high.
- As a broad recovery looks to be underway, expect bulls to target $50,000 in the first phase.
Bitcoin (BTC) saw sellers squeeze out their final drop of gains on Monday after demand briefly dipped below $40,000. This level is in line with the low of the September 21 decline last year and BTC price bounced off the monthly S1 support level and a longer-term red descending trend line. Expect a turnaround from here, with demand switching to the buy-side with risk-on back on the front foot.
BTC price set for a 180-turn back towards $50,000
Bitcoin price has given market participants quite a lot of pain at the start of 2022. Investors that came on strong out of the gate saw their investments devalue by 17%. On the horizon, however, the clouds start to evaporate, and during the European session, a global risk-on tone across assets is set to soothe and possibly erase the negative headwinds that were dictating price action these past ten days of the new year.
Technically, BTC is set for recovery with an entry at around $39,800 and a bounce off the September 21 low, the monthly S1 support level and a rejection by the red descending trend line that formed since November 10. With the turnaround currently in global markets, cryptocurrencies are seeing a tailwind emerge that is set to break the high of Monday and could see it hit $44,088 later today. If markets can hold on to this momentum, expect that by Thursday bulls will attack the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the historical $48,760 level, which is then just inches away from $50,000, potentially within sight by the end of the week.
BTC/USD daily chart
With this turnaround, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will likely see a bounce off the oversold border and start to drift towards the mid-50 area. This could open the door for short sellers to try and enter with sizeable short positions once $44,088 has been hit, and to seek to push BTC price further below $40,000, with $38,073 as the first price target. This will, at the same time, firmly disappoint investors who hoped to reach $50,000. Such a move, however, would most probably go hand in hand with global market sentiment returning to a depressive move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Sandbox price to rebound strongly as SAND bulls prepare for 30% upswing
Sandbox price may have set a local bottom on January 10 as a key technical indicator suggests that SAND is ready for a bullish reversal. If SAND slices above $5.90, an additional 51% upswing will be on the radar.
Andre Cronje teases new decentralized exchanges on Fantom
Andre Cronje, the architect behind decentralized finance giant Yearn, has revealed new features for his upcoming new project on Fantom. In early January, he stated that he will be deploying a new experiment, including a new token on the Fantom blockchain.
Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL arrives at an inflection point
Solana price has seen a considerable drop over the last week as the crypto markets continue to bleed. While this descent might seem bearish, it has allowed SOL to reach an inflection point, allowing it a chance to make a comeback.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.