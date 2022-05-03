- Bitcoin price lost nearly 19% of its value in April, but a recovery may be starting.
- Ethereum price action continues to chop and whipsaw investors and traders alike.
- XRP price hits an all-time low in a critical oscillator measurement.
Bitcoin price ends April on a bearish note, with concerns that further downside pressure may continue. Ethereum price continues to vex bulls and bears alike as ETH maintains a tight trading range. XRP price struggle to hold the $0.60 value area.
Bitcoin price action displays several potential bullish reversal signals
Bitcoin price action begins May after a brutal sell-off in April. Historically, April is one of the best-performing months for Bitcoin. April of 2022, however, goes down as the worst-performing April in Bitcoin’s history and the worst performing month since May 2021.
Several warning signs now exist for bears. First, the most powerful standard bullish reversal pattern, the falling wedge, is now present on the daily Bitcoin price chart. The falling wedge has a high positive expectancy rate of reversing price action into a broad trend change or, at the very least, a powerful corrective move higher.
BTC/USD Daily Ichiumoku Kinko Hyo Chart
The second major reversal signal is the bullish divergence between the Composite Index and price action. Bitcoin price has created a series of lower lows, but the Composite Index has formed higher lows. Additionally, the Composite Index has crossed above both its slow and fast-moving averages.
Any recovery for Bitcoin price may be limited to the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $41,300. Any further bullish outlook will likely be invalidated if Bitcoin drops below $36,000.
Ethereum price frustrates bulls and bears, ETH indecisive
Ethereum price action, from an Ichimoku perspective, is in the worst possible place on the daily chart: inside the Ichimoku Cloud. The Ichimoku Cloud represents indecision, volatility, whipsaws, and fakeouts. It is the place where trading accounts go to die. For eleven consecutive weeks, ETH has had contact with the inside of the Cloud.
A clear breakout, bullish or bearish, is needed to establish a future trend. For bears, the path to an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout is much easier – Ethereum price only needs to close at or below $2,545. From there, ETH may not find support until the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1,770.
ETH/USD Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
For bulls to signal a clear and decisive new uptrend, a close above the Ichimoku Cloud – while positive – is not sufficient. To complete an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout on the weekly chart, Ethereum price must close at or above $4,750 – or just shy of the prior all-time high.
XRP price is at the mercy of the broader market
XRP price continues to underperform its peers and is increasingly at risk of a steeper decline. The current support zone at $0.61 has formed a double-bottom with the prior $0.60 traded range in January 2022. The resulting volume has developed the second-largest high volume node in the 2022 Volume Profile, creating a strong support zone.
If support holds and XRP price is able to push higher, gains may be limited to the $0.80 value area. $0.80 contains the bottom of the daily Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) and the 2022 Volume Point Of Control. A bounce from the $0.60 level is increasingly likely as the Optex Bands oscillator has hit new all-time lows, indicating an extreme oversold condition.
XRP/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Failure to hold $0.60 could generate a flash crash of XRP price to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at the critical $0.50 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano whales scoop up 200 million ADA despite price uncertainty
While Cardano price continues its decline, large-wallet addresses are scooping and increasing their ADA holdings. Santiment revealed that large-wallet addresses had accumulated nearly 200 million ADA tokens over the past two weeks.
Shiba Inu price is about to recover after this bullish breakout
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slipped below necessary support after experiencing bearish pressure from a downward trend line. Bulls, however, have kept any further fades contained and even revealed a squeeze to the upside.
Why you should be bullish on Ethereum price now
Ethereum price is forecasting a quick uptrend as it consolidates in a set up in a step lock manner at its current level. Investors need to keep a close eye on influential Bitcoin price action since it could ruin the setup.
Analysts believe Bitcoin price could decline to $28,000 following Fed’s aggressive rate hike
Analysts predict a deterioration in Bitcoin price as the FOMC’s decision on a rate hike looms overhead. Bitcoin price could re-test $28,000 if the asset fails to rebound and break out of the bearish trend.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.