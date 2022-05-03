- Bitcoin and equities could plummet post the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision on Wednesday.
- The 200-day Exponential Moving Average is key to assessing Bitcoin’s weakness; analysts consider the current trend a trap setup.
- Bitcoin price could break out of its downtrend and rebound in May or June 2022 if a key indicator crosses its sell point.
Analysts predict a deterioration in Bitcoin price as the FOMC’s decision on a rate hike looms overhead. Bitcoin price could re-test $28,000 if the asset fails to rebound and break out of the bearish trend.
Bitcoin price could rebound if this indicator turns bullish
The Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Wednesday could result in an interest rate hike by 50 basis points. Typically, an increase in interest rates negatively impacts equities and tech stocks as investors tread cautiously, pulling capital out of volatile markets.
Bitcoin’s relatively high correlation with tech stocks means BTC too could face selling pressure as investors pull out of the asset. Analysts believe continued weakness in the crypto market could further deteriorate sentiment among investors, and Bitcoin price could re-test $28,000.
Crypto analysts at Rekt Capital believe the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) is a reliable indicator to assess the weakness in Bitcoin’s price trend. Analysts argued that the Bitcoin price has failed to hold above the 200-day EMA since mid-2021. Whenever Bitcoin price breaks above the level, it loses its support and treads lower.
If Bitcoin price can sustain above the 200-day EMA without plummeting lower, it is a bullish sign that points to BTC recovery.
Black 200-day EMA in Bitcoin chart
The Taker Buy Sell Ratio is another indicator that has played a vital role in predicting the Bitcoin trend reversal. Bitcoin price has reached the upper part of the sell point. The indicator works counter-intuitively according to analysts, with a retouch of the sell point actually heralding a recovery in BTC price.
Taker Buy Sell Ratio - Bitcoin
Dan Lim, for example, a leading crypto analyst and trader, believes Bitcoin price could rebound in May or June 2022, based on previous instances of BTC trend reversal after touching the sell point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is the reason why Crypto.com price is free falling
CRO price bleeds 7% overnight as Crypto.com introduces a cap on monthly card rewards. The Crypto.com community condemns the decision to offer 0% rewards to lower-tier cardholders.
How this mean reversion will trigger 23% upswing for Solana price
Solana price has been in a downtrend since April 2 and shows signs of slowing down as it approaches the range low. A bounce around the current level, leading to recovery above the range’s midpoint is likely in the coming days.
Algorand price explodes following FIFA World Cup’s sponsorship deal
Algorand price breaks out in response to FIFA World Cup sponsorship news. This is the first time in a decade that the FIFA World Cup has an official blockchain sponsor from the US.
Two ‘buy the dip’ signals hint at a 23% upswing for ApeCoin price
ApeCoin price ignored all the bearish signals during its ascent last week and hit a new all-time high after a constant uptrend. This rally was driven mainly by the mania of the Yuga Labs’ “Otherside” metaverse land sale, which required users to hold APE.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.