Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Crypto markets may hit the brakes

- Bitcoin price congestion and indecision continue, but opportunities on both sides develop.
- Ethereum price fails a bullish breakout above its bear flag, threatening continuation moves south.
- XRP price is positioned at a make-or-break point, hovering above final support that could thrust Ripple below $0.80
Bitcoin price remains inside the Cloud within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, indicating continued volatility and uncertainty. Ethereum price failed to close above the bear flag on Tuesday, but the bullish structure remains. XRP price barely holding support, could drop lower.
Bitcoin price develops opportunities on its Point and Figure charts
Bitcoin price remains stuck inside the Cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart, providing little opportunity or guidance when viewed from that chart style. However, Point and Figure charting reduces the ‘noise’ associated with Japanese candlestick charts and focuses only on price action, giving a clearer picture of Bitcoin’s behavior and what kind of trading opportunities exist.
A theoretical long trade setup exists with a buy stop order at $60,000, a stop loss at $58,000, and a profit target at $66,000. This hypothetical entry is exceptionally bullish for two reasons. First, the entry is a breakout above a triple-top, and second, the entry confirms a powerful bullish reversal pattern in Point and Figure known as a Bearish Fakeout.
BTC/USD $500/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The theoretical long idea is invalidated if the current O-column moves below $55,000.
On the short side of the trade, a hypothetical short idea is a sell stop order at $53,000, a stop loss at $56,000 and a profit target at $44,000. The entry confirms one of the most sought-after short entry patterns in Point and Figure, a Bearish Catapult. In addition, a trailing stop of one to two boxes to protect any implied profits would help mitigate any whipsaws in price action that may occur.
BTC/USD $1,000/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The hypothetical short setup is invalidated if the long idea above is triggered.
Ethereum price drops back inside bear flag
Ethereum price action, at first glance, appears bearish because it has returned inside the bear flag it has been trading in since November 17th. However, Etheruem’s $50/3-box Reversal Point and Figure chart reveals a probable bullish setup that could launch Ethereum to new all-time highs. The possible long setup is a buy stop order at $4,850, a stop loss at $4,600, and a profit target at $6,250.
ETH/USD $50/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The possible long entry is invalidated if Ethereum price moves the current O-column below the $4,200 value area.
XRP price on a knife’s edge, warning of a broad collapse if bulls fail to hold support
XRP price is currently facing the most critical support level for the remainder of 2021. On the weekly chart, XRP is currently below the Cloud and the Tenkan-Sen and is just barely holding above the final Ichimoku support level – the Kijun-Sen ($0.96). Likewise, the Chikou Span is struggling to remain above the body of the candlestick it is at. If XRP closes the weekly candlestick below $0.89, it would put the Chikou Span below the body of the candlesticks and the close below the Kijun-Sen, likely triggering a sell-off to the $.80 value area.
XRP/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
However, if XRP bulls can hold XRP above the Kijun-Sen and close the weekly chart with the Chikou Span above the body of the candlesticks, then momentum could quickly change in favor of the buyers. As a result, a bear trap would likely form, and that momentum could generate the pressure necessary to push XRP to a close above $1.17. If that occurs, XRP will convert into a full-blown bull market, beginning a new push towards the $2.00 and $3.00 value areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bank of America bullish comments on metaverse push Axie Infinity and Sandbox closer to breakout
Bank of America's strategist made bullish remarks about the metaverse, triggering a spike in interest in Axie Infinity and Sandbox tokens. The rices of the two metaverse tokens continue climbing with increased interest from investors.
Polkadot price ready to breakout after DOT forms double bottom
Polkadot price began turning around and moving higher on November 28. It is currently resting on support after a brief pull-back, with the potential for using this floor as a launchpad higher. A resumption of the bullish impulse will provide fresh confirmation for the new uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger wants US to ban cryptos like China
Charlie Munger considers cryptocurrencies bad for people and backs China on its cryptocurrency ban.In his previous interviews, Munger has shed light on the concept of “speculative excess” and “asymmetry of wealth.”
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?