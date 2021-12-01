XRP nodes run by Ripple fell out of sync for over 5 hours, disrupted wallet services

- Public XRP ledger nodes “s1” and “s2” run by Ripple fell out of sync with the XRP ledger for over 5 hours yesterday.
- Non-custodial XRP wallet Xumm was not functioning well, disrupting usage and accessibility.
- Ripple engineers to work on increasing public node capacity.
- XRP continues flooding exchanges, whale moves 40.4 million worth of tokens and sells on Binance.
XRP ledger needs improvements to its “Trust Line” related traffic to increase the capacity of nodes to handle simultaneously active users.
Out of sync XRP nodes disrupt wallet services
Two XRP nodes run and maintained by Ripple and developers, “s1” and “s2,” recently fell out of sync with the network. The disruption lasted 5 hours, and users of non-custodial wallets like Xuum and xrplcluster.com were impacted.
The public XRP Ledger nodes by @Ripple @RippleXDev, "s1" and "s2" (full history) are out of sync. with the XRP Ledger for over 5 hours now.— XUMM Support (@XummSupport) November 30, 2021
This results in apps using these services (like our own @XummWallet xApps (if https://t.co/HzBcVgXrl2 is too busy) not functioning well.
Though XRP has a throughput of 1500 transactions per second (tps), this does not account for “Trust line” transactions on the network.
When users plan on receiving payments in anything other than XRP, they need a trust line to that asset’s issuing account. This helps avoid token spam and gives users the power to decide what assets to hold and receive without any negative effect on the XRP wallet or balance.
The amount of “Trust lines” and tokens on the XRP network has exploded beyond the tested or expected numbers. This has disrupted the activity of the XRP ledger’s public nodes. XRPL public nodes and clusters are being scaled up but aren’t ready for a higher volume of “Trust lines” transactions.
A cryptocurrency analyst, @WKahneman, shared his outlook on the challenges faced by XRP Ledger in a recent tweet.
A synopsis of recent XRPL issues cherry picked from @WietseWind & @XummSupport threads. Lots to learn & maybe even free them from answering the same ?'s over and over. It's a long thread but see it through. Some important XRPL things are going on.— WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) November 30, 2021
1/12https://t.co/gI3KlDyw5U
Transactions on the applications using the two nodes are held up, and switching to other nodes like xrplcluster.com can create backup there.
Ripple engineers are working on increasing public node capacity.
Whales are flooding exchanges with XRP tokens. A mysterious whale recently moved 40 million XRP to Binance and sold the holdings. XRP has failed to recover from the recent price drop.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the XRP price trend and predicted a nasty bear trap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price ready to reverse, 30% upswing likely for LINK
Chainlink price is reversing its downtrend and is eyeing a higher high to solidify the bullish thesis. On-chain metrics suggest that LINK is in a place of accumulation, adding a tailwind to the rally. A breakdown of the $21.35 support level will invalidate the optimistic outlook.
VeChain price eyes 20% upswing as VET bounces off the buy zone
VeChain price successfully tested the buy zone, extending from $0.097 to $0.11, triggering an uptrend. A decisive close above $0.12 will confirm a rally and propel VET by 20% to $0.146. A daily close below $0.095 will invalidate the bullish thesis by creating a lower low.
Cardano price positioned for bullish reversal, with 100% gains in sight
Cardano price action has been some of the most dismal and disappointing out of all the major cryptocurrencies. But Cardano’s fortunes are about to change. Cardano price has been a consistent loser over the past three months.
Shiba Inu attempts to breakout towards $0.0000750, SHIBA bulls look to resume uptrend
Shiba Inu price returns to a technical Point and Figure bull market. Initial pullback expected before another push higher. 50% upswing expected upon confirmed bullish breakout.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?