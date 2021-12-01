XRP nodes run by Ripple fell out of sync for over 5 hours, disrupted wallet services

Public XRP ledger nodes “s1” and “s2” run by Ripple fell out of sync with the XRP ledger for over 5 hours yesterday.

Non-custodial XRP wallet Xumm was not functioning well, disrupting usage and accessibility.

Ripple engineers to work on increasing public node capacity.

XRP continues flooding exchanges, whale moves 40.4 million worth of tokens and sells on Binance.

XRP ledger needs improvements to its “Trust Line” related traffic to increase the capacity of nodes to handle simultaneously active users.

Out of sync XRP nodes disrupt wallet services

Two XRP nodes run and maintained by Ripple and developers, “s1” and “s2,” recently fell out of sync with the network. The disruption lasted 5 hours, and users of non-custodial wallets like Xuum and xrplcluster.com were impacted.

Though XRP has a throughput of 1500 transactions per second (tps), this does not account for “Trust line” transactions on the network.

When users plan on receiving payments in anything other than XRP, they need a trust line to that asset’s issuing account. This helps avoid token spam and gives users the power to decide what assets to hold and receive without any negative effect on the XRP wallet or balance.

The amount of “Trust lines” and tokens on the XRP network has exploded beyond the tested or expected numbers. This has disrupted the activity of the XRP ledger’s public nodes. XRPL public nodes and clusters are being scaled up but aren’t ready for a higher volume of “Trust lines” transactions.

A cryptocurrency analyst, @WKahneman, shared his outlook on the challenges faced by XRP Ledger in a recent tweet.

Transactions on the applications using the two nodes are held up, and switching to other nodes like xrplcluster.com can create backup there.

Ripple engineers are working on increasing public node capacity.

Whales are flooding exchanges with XRP tokens. A mysterious whale recently moved 40 million XRP to Binance and sold the holdings. XRP has failed to recover from the recent price drop.

