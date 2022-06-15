Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?

- Bitcoin price tags the 200-weekly SMA at $22,383, suggesting the possibility of a relief rally.
- Ethereum price attempts to recover above the recently breached support level at $1,270.
- Ripple price prepares to bounce off the $0.240 to $0.315 weekly demand zone and revisit the $0.381 hurdle.
Bitcoin price remains bearish but is now above a support level that has historically marked bottoms for multiple bear markets albeit sometimes with a deviation below it. As sellers slow down their offloading, investors can expect Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins, in general, to start a minor relief rally.
Bitcoin price needs to decide
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA), which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
This level also served as a support level during December 2020, which triggered a massive run-up to $30,000. Hence, the Bitcoin price revisiting this level is a sign that the buyers are going to start stepping in.
Hence, investors can expect a relief rally for BTC. As for the upside objective, market participants can count on bulls revisiting Monday’s high at $26,882.
BTC/USD 1-week chart
While things are looking up for Bitcoin price, a failure to move above the $23,480 resistance barrier will prematurely stop the relief rally. If BTC produces a weekly candlestick close below the 200-week SMA at $22,383, the downtrend will likely continue.
Ethereum price faces decisive moment
Ethereum price crashed 40% over the last two weeks and flipped the high volume node at $1,270 into a resistance barrier. Although ETH dug as low as $1,075, the recovery has pushed it up by 12% to $1,208.
While this bounce is impressive, investors need to wait for a flip of the $1,270 hurdle into a support level. Assuming the bulls are successful, this move will suggest that a recovery rally to $1,730 could be plausible for Ethereum price.
ETH/USD 3-day chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum price faces rejection at $1,270 due to a lack of buying pressure, it will indicate the possibility of consolidation under this level or slide lower.
In some cases, ETH could crash by 19% and revisit the upper limit of the price inefficiency extending from $964 to $383.
Ripple price approaches launching pad
Ripple price has crashed 28% over the last four days, from $0.411 to $0.293. This downswing has pushed XRP into the weekly demand zone, extending from $0.240 to $0.315. This tailwind increases the remittance token’s chance to trigger a bounce.
The incoming relief rally could see XRP price climb 20% to the immediate hurdle at $0.381.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
Things are looking relatively better for Ripple price due to the $0.240 to $0.315 weekly demand zone. However, if sellers make a comeback, pushing the XRP price to produce a weekly candlestick close below $0.240, it will create a lower low and invalidate the chances of a relief rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
