- Bitcoin price continues to slowly gain, heeding only major events as $40,000 comes in sight.
- Ethereum price defends the $2,029 support level, but the real danger lies around $1,935.
- Ripple price must defend the 50-day SMA at $0.5898 or risk a 10% drop to $0.5497.
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains shy of $40,000, steadily edging toward this big target as the rally runs on fumes. There is no bullish fundamental to drive the market, save for speculation around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As it turns out, a positive development in this macroeconomy may be the only tune that Bitcoin dances to.
Also Read: Bitcoin Spot ETF applications see amendments, holders await January batch approval
Bitcoin price remains shy of $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains below the $40,000 mark, unresponsive to the show of confidence demonstrated by MicroStrategy, which has just expanded its portfolio with more than half a billion dollars worth of BTC.
MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 16,130 BTC for ~$593.3 million at an average price of $36,785 per #bitcoin. As of 11/29/23, @MicroStrategy now hodls 174,530 $BTC acquired for ~$5.28 billion at an average price of $30,252 per bitcoin. $MSTR https://t.co/hSEZyzGBsr— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 30, 2023
Nevertheless, Bitcoin price remains broadly in an uptrend and could head higher as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests bulls still have control. Its position at 60 points to a strong momentum, bolstered by the trajectory of the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) that show upward is the path with the least resistance. Also, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is still in positive territory, adding credence to the bullish thesis.
If the bulls can add to their buying power, Bitcoin price could extend past the $38,000 psychological level before overcoming the range high of $38,450 and tag the $40,000 psychological level.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if sellers overpower the bulls, Bitcoin price could drop toward the $35,935 support level or even test the 50-day SMA at $34,317. Failure of this buyer congestion level to hold could see BTC descend to the $32,000 level.
Also Read: Bitcoin hit $38,000 three times in one week
Ethereum price defends $2,029 support level
Ethereum (ETH) price is holding above the $2,029 support level and must defend this position lest it tumble back into the supply zone turned bullish breaker. According to experts, its upside potential is capped at $2,500.
If the bulls can up their game, the largest altcoin by market capitalization could extend northward, breaking past $2,100 to tag the $2,136 range high.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could clear the aforementioned local top before tagging the $2,143 range high. Such a move would constitute a 5% climb above current levels.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if selling pressure increases, Ethereum price could lose $2,029 support, falling deep into the midline at $1,935. A break and close below this level would confirm the continuation of the downtrend, with ETH likely to test the confluence between the 50-day SMA and the lower boundary of the order block at $1,862.
Also Read: Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH top-down analysis hints upside is capped at $2,500
Ripple price is at an inflection point
Ripple (XRP) price is at a crossroads, torn between heading north to breach the critical supply barrier and tagging $0.7000 or moving south. In the latter event, BTC could lose the 50-day SMA at $0.6040 before falling below the $0.5773 support level.
A bullish catalyst could send Ripple price north to the supply zone stretching from $0.6572 to $0.7161.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, enhanced seller momentum could send Ripple price south, potentially going as low as the 200-day SMA at $0.5549. In a worse case,, the 100-day SMA at $0.5497 might be tested. Such a move would constitute a 10% fall below current levels.
Also Read: XRP price stuck under $0.65 despite Bitcoin hitting $38,000 three times in one week
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Kyber exploiter asks for complete control of all assets after nearly $50 million exploit
Kyber network exploiter drained the protocol’s liquidity pools of nearly $50 million on November 22. The team behind Kyber managed to recover $4.67 million and communicated with the exploiter for the remainder of assets.
Chainlink supply on exchanges hits lowest point since 2020, with LINK staking v0.2 launch
Chainlink supply on exchanges declined to a level previously seen in February 2020. LINK staking v0.2 went live on November 28, attracting 68% of staked tokens from v0.1.
Bitcoin Spot ETF applications see amendments, holders await January batch approval
Bitcoin Spot ETF race has late entrants and updates from BlackRock, according to James Seyffart. BTC Spot ETF approval anticipation has fueled a rally in both spot and futures markets.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH top-down analysis hints upside is capped at $2,500
Ethereum price trades in a clear consolidative trend on the weekly time frame between $1,933 and $2,141 barriers. The daily chart for ETH shows a sweep of Monday’s high is likely to be followed by a sweep of Monday’s low at $1,985.
Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.