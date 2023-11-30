Bitcoin Spot ETF anticipation fuels BTC price rally in spot and futures markets

- Bitcoin Spot ETF race has late entrants and updates from BlackRock, according to James Seyffart.
- BTC Spot ETF approval anticipation has fueled a rally in both spot and futures markets.
- Bitcoin price rally ushered $17.24 million in liquidations overnight.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could see a batch approval in January. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst shared details of an updated application by asset manager BlackRock.
Bitcoin price resumed its rally, triggering $8.94 million in short liquidations.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin Spot ETF issuers race sees late entrants, BTC price extends gains
- The total number of Bitcoin Spot ETF issuers has climbed to 13, after Pando’s ETF application. European ETF giant Pando filed an S-1 for Pando Asset Spot Bitcoin Trust.
- Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg ETF analyst noted the late filing and shared details of BlackRock’s meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Trading and Markets division. The analyst informed his followers through a recent tweet, that the asset management giant presented the regulator with a revised in-kind model design based on staff’s comments at their 11/20 meeting.
Looks like BlackRock met with the SEC's Trading & Markets division again yesterday and gave presented them with a "revised" in-kind model design based on Staff's comments at their 11/20 meeting.. h/t @btcNLNico here's full doc: https://t.co/sgOpY5D1jz pic.twitter.com/863pWOX6w0— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 29, 2023
- The US financial regulator has previously asked Bitcoin Spot ETF applicants to amend their filings in favor of cash creation. Applicants are likely to continue debating cash creation and in-kind delivery of the ETF with the regulator.
- The anticipation surrounding the Bitcoin Spot ETF has fueled a rally in both spot and futures markets. Seyffart shared details of ProShares BITO, a Bitcoin futures ETF that hit an all-time high recently. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s GBTC discount narrowed, hitting a record low in lieu of likely Spot BTC ETF approvals.
All this #Bitcoin ETF hype has driven ProShares' $BITO (Bitcoin Ffutures ETF) to a new all time high in assets. Closing in on $1.5 billion pic.twitter.com/b8advV1uGo— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 29, 2023
- Bitcoin holders continue to anticipate batch approval of all Spot BTC ETFs in January 2024.
- Bitcoin price rally resulted in $8.94 million in shorts liquidations overnight, according to Coinglass data.
Bitcoin Derivatives Data Analysis
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price eyes $40,000 target
Pseudonymous crypto analyst, Crypto Tony, evaluated the Bitcoin price chart and predicted a rally to $40,000 before a pullback in BTC price. According to Tony, BTC price could extend gains, climbing closer to $40,000 before the asset faces a correction and marks an initial drop, likely to $36,000.
BTC Liquid Index 1-day chart
Consistent demand from market participants could strengthen Bitcoin’s rally and send BTC price higher, post breakout from the $40,000 level.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
