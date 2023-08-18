Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Markets ache for catalyst as SEC delays Grayscale decision

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to find its way back, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices following close by as the crypto market tries to pick up the pieces following the Thursday bloodbath. The action I limited, however, as we step into the weekend.

Bitcoin price looks for a possible tow

Bitcoin (BTC) price is yet to recover from the 14% slump recorded during the evening hours of the US session. Currently auctioning at $26,036, BTC is below a crucial support level, the ascending trendline, which provided support for months, as indicated in the chart below.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position at 18 and the histograms of the AO flashing red in growing volume, bears remain in the driver's seat. This means that Bitcoin price may still have a long ways to go before securing an uptrend.

One possible fundamental that could have steered Bitcoin price in the right direction is a favorable decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning Grayscale's application for its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to be converted into an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). However, considering the commission has delayed for the second time, the weekend may not record any significant action unless whales step in to take advantage of the weekend tranquility.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

If sidelined investors and investors come in, Bitcoin price could find a footing to push north. While flipping the $$26,300 and $27,300 levels from resistance back to support would be a good sign, only a decisive candlestick close above the ascending trendline at $28,738 would invalidate the current gloom, with a possible foray to the $30,400 presenting next.

Ethereum price follows BTC on the heels

Ethereum (ETH) price reflects an almost similar outlook as BTC, indicating a long candlestick for the August 17 trading session and a short one for August 18 as the largest altcoin continues pulling north. This points to a tight correlation between BTC and ETH, with capital overflows from Bitcoin likely to drive Ethereum if the capital does come.

As in the case of BTC, the RSI is at 19, pointing to a weak price strength. The AO histogram bars do not inspire optimism either, pointing to the bears' position in the front row seats. Without a significant catalyst to drive Bitcoin price, ETH holders may remain within the $1,714 to $1,627 range for a while, possibly across the weekend.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, should Bitcoin price start moving, ETH would easily follow suit, drawing north to breach the $1,813 resistance level. Higher, it could traverse the $1,891 and $1,941 resistance levels, respectively, before an attempt to reclaim the May 6 and mid-July highs above the $2,000 psychological level. A decisive daily candlestick close above this level invalidates the current bearish outlook. It would constitute a 20% flight from the current level.

Ripple price mark times around $0.5010

Ripple price has been stuck around the $0.5010 level for the better part of the day after pulling back 20% from the August 17 low of $0.4226. While the token also looks to Bitcoin for influence, a lot depends on the ongoing lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC after the court approved the regulators' request for an interlocutory appeal.

As reported, the SEC wants the Howey Test revisited, with a potential overturning of the Ripple victory on July 13. Just as the partial victory sent XRP north by unprecedented margins, the possibility of an overturn inspires fears. With this, Ripple price could hover around the current level for a while or draw toward the $0.4191 support floor.

The RSI at 23, coupled with the bars of the AO histograms in the negative zone, bolsters the bears' case, indicating a possible slump.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, a resurgence by XRP bulls could send Ripple price north, possibly foraying above the $0.5752 resistance level or higher past the $0.6840 level. In a highly bullish case, XRP could reclaim the $0.8193 resistance level, levels last seen around July.

