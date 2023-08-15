SEC delays decision on Grayscale's GBTC to ETF conversion after Ark Invest remission

- US SEC has failed to provide a decision on Grayscale's application to have its GBTC converted to an ETF.
- The asset manager's disappointment comes only days after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest suffered the same fate.
- As market participants continue to hold out hope, experts say such approvals may not happen under current presidential and SEC regimes.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed yet another decision relating to spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The delay disappoints market players, as the market would do well with a catalyst right now, and ETFs are touted as the most likely impulse to drive the market.
SEC disappoints Grayscale asset manager with ETF approval delay
The US SEC is in no rush to approve spot BTC ETF applications, letting down the country as Europe just launched its first one spearheaded by Jacobi Asset Management on exchange Euronext Amsterdam. Contrary to expectation, the financial regulator has not issued a decision concerning Grayscale's application to have its Bitcoin Investment Trus (GBTC) converted into an ETF.
UPDATE: No @Grayscale decision today on their case against the SEC in trying to convert $GBTC to an ETF.— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 15, 2023
Come back Friday for more potentially useless updates. https://t.co/v6vJUvBxeN pic.twitter.com/JbTFcD214K
The asset manager had written an open letter to the SEC in late July, explaining its rationale for why the commission should approve all spot bitcoin ETF applications while making an appeal for its own product.
When the SEC is ready to approve spot bitcoin ETF applications, there is simply no reason to keep GBTC investors from the spot bitcoin ETF they deserve. We will continue to advocate for this cause on behalf of our investors.
This matter is already in court, with Grayscale urging the court to instruct the regulator to convert its GBTC to a spot Bitcoin ETF. The asset manager's bone of contention is that the country's revenue system is missing out on billions of dollars as there are close to one million GBTC holders across the country's 50 states. With this expansiveness, converting its GBTC to an ETF would advertently be beneficial.
After delaying decisions for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and now Grayscale, market observers have now pushed their hope two weeks forward, considering the next seven deadlines are slated for the first week of September.
The SEC delayed a decision on ArkInvest's #Bitcoin Spot ETF last Friday.— Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) August 14, 2023
The next (7) deadlines are all in the first week of September -- where the SEC has to comment on ETFs by BlackRock, VanEck, Fidelity & Valkyrie, among others.
What do you expect? pic.twitter.com/WUag17nXOJ
BlackRock, Bitwise, VanEck, WisdomTree, Invesco, Fidelity, and Valkyrie remain on the waiting list, pending a September decision, but Global X will have to wait until October.
ETF specialist Eric Balchunas acknowledged the delay, appreciating that the traditional 160-day norm has now been violated.
Better chances with a new regime
Meanwhile, former SEC enforcement lawyer John Reed Stark is not losing any breath waiting for an ETF approval this year. Based on recent remarks, the expert believes better chances lie with a different regime. Specifically, he says if the 2024 US Elections usher in a Republican president, the transition could see the Crypto Mom, Hester Pierce take office to balance partisan scales between Democrats and Republicans.
Will the SEC Approve Any Of The Recent Bitcoin Spot ETF Applications?— John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) August 13, 2023
People often ask for my opinion on whether the SEC will approve any of the recent spate of bitcoin spot ETF applications, which is an interesting and important question.
My take is that the current SEC will… pic.twitter.com/lPXebl03Y4
In Stark's words:
Given her lengthy track record of dissent and opposition to most crypto-related SEC actions, the world should expect that most US SEC crypto-related enforcement and most crypto-related SEC disruption would grind to a screeching halt… The crypto-regulatory tides could shift exponentially after Election Day.
With all signs pointing to a rematch between former US President Donald Trump of the Republican party, and current Democrat Joe Biden, it remains to be seen whether Stark's assertions will come true. Nevertheless, if there is any truth to Stark's assumption, then the crypto market yearns for a time when the SEC will be more inclined to take crypto-friendly regulatory actions like reducing its enforcement efforts more broadly and demonstrating receptiveness to approving a spot BTC ETF.
