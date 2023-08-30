Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Fading momentum threatens the upside after Grayscale win

- Bitcoin price is up 5% after breaking consolidation but could lose the ground covered amid growing overhead pressure.
- Ethereum price must hold above the $1,630 resistance level or risk falling back to consolidation with Grayscale victory effect fading.
- Ripple price’s tether to 200-day EMA at $0.5251 exposes XRP to the risk of a 7% dip to the $0.4800 mean threshold.
Bitcoin (BTC) price, like that of Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), is showing falling momentum, which comes as traders cash in on the August 29 gains fueled by Grayscale's win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin price readies for next move
Bitcoin (BTC) price sits on the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $27,175, as book profits for the August 29 surge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows falling momentum and BTC could head lower, potentially revisiting the immediate support at $25,999.
In a dire case, the slump could send Bitcoin price to the psychological $24,000 level, constituting a 10% drop from current levels.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
However, if sidelined bulls or late buyers come in, Bitcoin price could forge north, shattering the resistance confluence between the 50- and 100-day EMA that rejected the August 29 intra-day high of $28,142. A strong breach above this roadblock would clear the way for BTC to test the supply zone at around $29,170.
If the order block fails to hold as a resistance level and Bitcoin price breaks past it, the psychological $30,000 would be an area of interest, with robust seller momentum expected around the $30,385 an overlay between two supply zones where aggressive selling behavior is expected. For a confirmed uptrend, however, BTC must record a decisive daily candlestick close above $31,439.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Ethereum price could lose the $1,630 support level
Ethereum (ETH) price rallied almost 7% following the Grayscale announcement, but like BTC, profit taking is already underway. This is indicated by falling buyer momentum as the RSI is falling. If bears continue having their way, ETH could extend south after losing the $1,701 support level. The next support level at $1,630 could provide a subsequent entry point for bulls, but failure could see the proof-of-stake (PoS) token slide lower to potentially find support around $1,552.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, Ethereum price could extend north if sidelined investors come in. The ensuing buying pressure is likely to send ETH past the resistance confluence between the 200- and 50-day EMA at $1,774 and $1,776 respectively before a confrontation with the 100-day EMA at $1,800.
In the highly bullish case, a foray past the psychological $2,000 is likely, with Ethereum price likely to tag the $2,008 resistance level.
Ripple price tethered to 200-day EMA
Ripple (XRP) price must break its tether to the 200-day EMA at $ 0.5251 for the next move. The remittance token has been consolidating along this level since August 18. The RSI momentum indicator suggests the price could fall, possibly dipping into the demand zone between $0.5040 and $0.4600. A decisive daily candlestick close below the mean threshold at $0.4800 would increase the odds for a continued downtrend, potentially sending XRP down 10% to $0.4191.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a move north may see Ripple price breach the 100- and 50-day at $0.5646 and $0.5813 respectively. A sustained uptrend could see XRP confront the $0.6840 level, but in a highly bullish case, the move north could send the payments token to the August 19 highs around $0.8193.
