Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Fading momentum threatens the upside after Grayscale win

Bitcoin price is up 5% after breaking consolidation but could lose the ground covered amid growing overhead pressure.

Ethereum price must hold above the $1,630 resistance level or risk falling back to consolidation with Grayscale victory effect fading.

Ripple price’s tether to 200-day EMA at $0.5251 exposes XRP to the risk of a 7% dip to the $0.4800 mean threshold.

Bitcoin (BTC) price, like that of Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), is showing falling momentum, which comes as traders cash in on the August 29 gains fueled by Grayscale's win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitcoin price readies for next move

Bitcoin (BTC) price sits on the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $27,175, as book profits for the August 29 surge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows falling momentum and BTC could head lower, potentially revisiting the immediate support at $25,999.

In a dire case, the slump could send Bitcoin price to the psychological $24,000 level, constituting a 10% drop from current levels.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

However, if sidelined bulls or late buyers come in, Bitcoin price could forge north, shattering the resistance confluence between the 50- and 100-day EMA that rejected the August 29 intra-day high of $28,142. A strong breach above this roadblock would clear the way for BTC to test the supply zone at around $29,170.

If the order block fails to hold as a resistance level and Bitcoin price breaks past it, the psychological $30,000 would be an area of interest, with robust seller momentum expected around the $30,385 an overlay between two supply zones where aggressive selling behavior is expected. For a confirmed uptrend, however, BTC must record a decisive daily candlestick close above $31,439.

