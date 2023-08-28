Share:

Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD made a nice bullish run this year from 1063; a move that can be counted in five waves so we will be expecting more gains after a pullback that is still underway after recent intraday drop below 1600. We see ETH now in a deeper downward complex correction, ideally a flat, meaning there can still be a recovery from the near-term support. 1500 area around the 61.8% Fibo. certainly looks very interesting for completion of a five-wave drop in (C) wave, so more short-term weakness is possible after subwave four pullback. A rise above 1800 will invalidate the current intraday bearish impulse, but on the other hand it will confirm the bullish turn.

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.