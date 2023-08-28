Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD made a nice bullish run this year from 1063; a move that can be counted in five waves so we will be expecting more gains after a pullback that is still underway after recent intraday drop below 1600. We see ETH now in a deeper downward complex correction, ideally a flat, meaning there can still be a recovery from the near-term support. 1500 area around the 61.8% Fibo. certainly looks very interesting for completion of a five-wave drop in (C) wave, so more short-term weakness is possible after subwave four pullback. A rise above 1800 will invalidate the current intraday bearish impulse, but on the other hand it will confirm the bullish turn.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023. SOL blockchain has observed a spike in the volume of transactions on Solana, making a recovery since the FTX debacle of November 2022.
Binance CEO CZ says phishing attacks are targeting FTX, BlockFi, Genesis users after recent Kroll data leak
Kroll, a financial and risk advisory company, suffered a data breach and data of bankruptcy claimants for insolvent companies FTX, BlockFi and Genesis Global Holdco. CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), informed his 8.6 million followers of likely phishing attacks targeted at these users.
Curve Finance’s Michael Egorov proposes transaction fee of core crvUSD pools be doubled for higher CRV income
Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange platform, suffered an exploit on July 31. Hackers took off with over $50 million in crypto assets and this negatively influenced CRV token price. The asset’s price has been in a consistent decline since the event.
Celsius bankruptcy judge denies classification of CEL as a security, rejects precedent set in Ripple XRP case
Celsius, a bankrupt crypto lender’s case, has been ongoing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Following Ripple’s partial victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit, Celsius investor, Otis Davis, asked the presiding judge to recognize CEL as a security.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.