Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Markets ready for a big economic data week, BTC unfazed

Bitcoin price remains range bound, sliding horizontally at $26,139 with indications of a possible move soon.

Ethereum price is stuck in a range but could test the $1,630 support soon amid resuming volatility.

Ripple price climbed above the $0.5000 psychological level over the weekend and could continue north if bulls steady their hands.

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed ahead of an eventful week for crypto. With it, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are also trading in a bind, with markets showing a desperate thirst for impulse.

Bitcoin price could be ready for its next move after almost two weeks of consolidation. The anticipation comes as the US market prepares for three key macroeconomics this week- The consumer confidence report, slated for Tuesday, followed by the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) later in the week.

Another possible driver for the market this week will be the anticipation of spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expected to provide a decision for Bitwise, BlackRock, VanEck, WisdomTree, Invesco, Galaxy, Fidelity, and Valkyrie. Nevertheless, owing to the recent dry-up in macroeconomics' relationship to BTC price and with the SEC's recent history of delays, the impact could be fleeting.

Bitcoin price could move soon

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to test the upper boundary of a longstanding demand zone at $26,154, with minimal volatility as the market remains devoid of impulse. However, momentum indicators suggest a possible move to the upside, and BTC could soon test the $27,300 resistance level.

Given the current market state, Bitcoin price could extend north, tagging the supply zone (red order block) at $28,973, with selling pressure from this area likely to trigger a correction. However, BTC must record a decisive daily candlestick above the range high at $31,130 for a confirmed uptrend. Such a move would constitute a 20% climb, with the most likely trigger being a spot BTC ETF approval.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising, while the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator flash green, suggesting bullish dominance that could soon translate into a positive price move.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, considering the position of the RSI at 27 and that the AO was still negative, bears still have the advantage, and Bitcoin price could dip into the green order block (demand zone). For a confirmed downtrend, BTC must confirm below the lower boundary of the demand zone at $25,174 to render it a bearish breaker.

In the dire case, Bitcoin price could tag the $24,079 support level, marking a 10% slump from current levels.

Ethereum price bends to selling pressure

Ethereum (ETH) price outlook opposes that of BTC, showing signs of a downtrend. It comes after the network's co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, executed a huge transaction, moving 3,000 ETH to an address labeled "Vb 2." The impact is yet to be seen as the PoS token continues consolidating.

With momentum indicators (RSI and AO) favoring the downside, Ethereum price could break below the immediate support level at $1,630. In the dire case, the largest altcoin by market capitalization could test the August 17 lows at $1,552. This would denote a 5% fall below the current price.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, bullish momentum, possibly sprouting from Bitcoin price showing strength, could send Ethereum price north, breaching the $1,699 resistance level and potentially making a 10% climb to the supply zone at $1,835.

A strong move above this zone could set the tone for Ethereum price to breach the psychological $2,000, potentially tagging the July 13 high at $2,008. A decisive break above this level would confirm the uptrend.

