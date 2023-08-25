Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Fading momentum could lead to another dump

- Bitcoin price could fall to the $24,000 range after consolidating for a whole week.
- Ethereum price eyes a 10% breakdown to $1,507 amid waning momentum.
- Ripple price could slip through the $0.5040-$0.4600 order block to test mid-May lows at $0.4191.
After a rather lull week, Bitcoin (BTC) price leads the cryptocurrency market into the weekend, where the volume of transactions is expected to be at the lowest. Like the largest altcoin by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices have also not shown much activity this week, and this consolidation may prove detrimental, as markets tend not to wait for that long.
Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Bitcoin price could slip after weeklong consolidation
Bitcoin (BTC) price has not shown any directional bias this week and is zoning into the weekend at the same level as last week, $25,940. Considering prices do not hold out for very long during times when the market is bearish (like now) or bullish, it is possible that BTC could slide lower.
Currently, Bitcoin price is sitting on a solid support level, a demand zone marked in orange. Typically, this is an area characterized by aggressive buying. However, bulls are not acting, which could prove destructive for BTC holders.
If the demand zone fails to hold as a support level, Bitcoin price could slip through, converting it into a bearish breaker before revisiting the mid-March lows around $24,079.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still headed south despite being under the dreadful 30 level. This shows that momentum is still falling. The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are also in the negative, adding credence to the bearish outlook.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Nevertheless, weekends have been known to be dominated by large wallets looking to take advantage of retailers stepping back for the weekend. If this plays out, Bitcoin price could show momentum within the weekend.
Conversely, Bitcoin price could rise, breaking past the immediate barricade at $27,300 before extending north. A move up to the supply zone (blue) is likely in such a turnout to the order block dominated by sellers. Overcoming this region could set the tone for BTC to reclaim the territory above the psychological $30,000, possibly tagging the $31,804 resistance level. Such a move would denote a 20% climb.
The presence of bulls in the BTC market is already evident, indicated by the large volumes of green bars of the AO.
Also Read: Bitcoin price holds at $26,100 range ahead of Jerome Powell’s Speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.
Ethereum price stuck in a range
Ethereum (ETH) price remains stuck within the $1,699 and $1,630 range after the August 17 dump. Speculation of an ETH futures ETF approval gave the market some momentum but not enough to break out from the zone. Currently, momentum indicators, the RSI and AO, point to a weakening market, and the PoS token could slump.
As volume continues to reduce, Ethereum price could lose the $1,630 support level before extending south toward the $1,507 support level. This would constitute a 10% drop from current levels.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if the ETH ETF narrative continues to drive the market, expect Ethereum price to fight out the current gloom and head north. While a break above the immediate barrier at $1,699 would be ideal, invalidation of the current bearish outlook would only occur after ETH converts the supply zone (green) into a bullish breaker, forging above it to reclaim highs above the $2,000 psychological level. This would indicate a 20% ascent.
Also Read: Ethereum price outperforms Bitcoin on speculation that SEC may approve ETH futures ETF sooner.
Ripple price calculated next move
Ripple (XRP) is working out the next step after a rejection from the $0.5752 resistance level. Buying pressure from the demand zone (orange between $0.5040 and $0.4600) is present, though seemingly insufficient to facilitate a swift uptrend.
Unless bulls resurface strongly, Ripple price may slip through the immediate support offered by the demand zone to tag the range zone at $0.4191 potentially, levels last seen during the August 17 crash, provoked by the BTC dip and worsened by Judge Analisa Torres allowing the US SEC to file an interlocutory appeal.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, increased buying activity could change the fate of Ripple price, sending it above the $0.5752 roadblock, thereby reclaiming the ground lost during the recent dip. A sustained uptrend could see XRP overcome multiple hurdles, but confirmation of an uptrend would only happen once the remittance token records a decisive daily candlestick close above the July 19 highs at $0.8193.
Also Read: XRP whale moves 29 million tokens to Bitstamp amid price slide
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.
Worldcoin price dips 46% in a month as Sam Altman’s project faces investigation worldwide
Worldcoin, a crypto project by ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, has garnered growing scrutiny from regulators and watchdogs worldwide. The project has earned a reputation for possible violations of national data protection laws, because of its eye-ball scanning orbs that enroll users.
Coinbase Layer 2 based Magnet Finance rug pulls users for $6.4 million via price oracle manipulation
Coinbase exchange's Layer 2 chain, BASE witnessed another rugpull on Magnet Finance, a lending protocol hosted on the blockchain. The users of the protocol lost $6.4 million to the deployer, a scammer associated with exploits of Kokomo Finance and Solfire.
Altcoin capitulation is not complete as Cardano, MATIC, Shiba Inu holders sit on massive unrealized losses
A vast majority of Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are sitting on unrealized losses, according to data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.