Bitcoin's (BTC) short-term holders, which tend to be sensitive to short-term price gyrations, are largely underwater on their coin holdings after the recent price slide, according to onchain data.
The leading cryptocurrency by market value fell over 10% to $26,200 last week, registering its worst performance since November.
With the sell-off, 88.3% of the supply controlled by short-term holders (STHs) or entities owning wallets that do not hold coins for over 155 days, has dropped into unrealized losses, according to data tracked by Glassnode.
In other words, of the 2.56 million bitcoin ($66.5 billion) held by short-term holders, around 2.26 million bitcoin have an acquisition cost higher than the going market rate.
"Sharp upticks in STH Supply in Loss tend to follow 'top heavy markets' such as May 2021, Dec 2021, and again this week. Out of the 2.56 million BTC held by STHs, only 300,000 BTC (11.7%) is still in profit," Glassnode's weekly newsletter published Monday said.
The proportion of supply controlled by short-term holders, which is held at an unrealised loss has surged. (Glassnode)
A heavy or top-heavy market is the one that is likely to have a tough time chalking out gains, in this case, due to potential liquidation by short-term holders facing losses.
That's already happening. Per Glassnode, the flow of STH-owned coins, with acquisition costs higher than the going market rate, into exchanges, the so-called loss dominance of STH volumes flowing into exchanges, has recently increased. Investors typically move coins from personal wallets to exchanges when intending to liquidate position or use them as margin in derivatives trading.
"This week, we saw the largest loss dominance reading since the March sell-off to $19,800. This suggests that the STH cohort are both largely underwater on their holdings and increasingly price sensitive," Glassnode noted.
Ilan Solot, co-head of digital assets at Marex Solutions, said the unrealized losses of short-term holders are one of the critical problems for the market right now.
"The real problem is the current fragile market set-up for BTC, because short-term holders are underwater in both price and narrative," Solot said in an email.
"Almost 90% of short-term holders (< 155 days) are suffering unrealized losses, which often correlates with selling pressure," Solot added, explaining that the spot-ETF narrative has shifted to “still decent odds of approval but delayed" amid rising bond yields and tighter liquidity conditions.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing
Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.
Uniswap price June-July rally of 65% undone as UNI falls by 25% in a week
Uniswap price is taking the spot of one of the biggest losers of the month, with the altcoin’s losses extending with every passing day. However, a key indicator suggests that UNI’s bearishness might be reaching the point of saturation, leaving a reversal as the likely option.
MKR Whales’ holding hits a six-month high as Maker price crashes by 25%
Maker price was one of the best-performing assets throughout June and July. The rally noted in that duration made MKR a must-have token, and it seems like the whales did not waste the opportunity to make it happen. However, if the price declines further, this altcoin also faces the threat of loss offsetting via selling.
Binance.US set to make a comeback to Dollar via third-party application MoonPay
Binance.US, the American arm of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently faced a setback. After being cut off by the banks, the exchange users had to apply creative methods to gain access to USD fiat transfers. However, a new partnership is set to bring these troubles to an end.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.