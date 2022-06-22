Bitcoin rallied from $20.5K to $21.6K during the day on Tuesday but later reversed to decline and went back on Wednesday morning. Ether corrected deeply, losing 4.4% over the last 24 hours. The top ten altcoins showed mixed dynamics, ranging from a 6.5% decline (Solana) to a 3.6% gain (Dogecoin).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, declined 1.9% to $900bn. Bitcoin’s dominance index dropped 0.2 points to 43.5%. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index is up 2 points to 11 by Wednesday and remains in a state of “extreme fear”.
After a strong move down last week and a retreat from the extremes on Sunday, BTCUSD failed to gain ground with buyers and remained pegged at the round level of $20K.
Bitcoin’s recent drop below $20K triggered a new wave of deleveraging and liquidations that affected miners and long-term investors, Glassnode claims.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin criticised the popular Stock-to-Flow model for predicting bitcoin exchange rates, saying it is wrong and only gives people unwarranted confidence in the predetermination of exchange rate movements.
Investors are buying Bitcoin despite the market’s decline. According to CoinShares, crypto funds saw capital outflows of $39m last week, while there were inflows of $28m into BTC.
Investors have, in our view, false confidence in their strengths. It is commonly believed in the media that retail investors were the first to buy out the 2020 bottom and who managed to beat the funds in 2021 using the r/wallstreetbets forum.
But then the Fed and many other central banks, along with governments, were on the buyers’ side, conducting unprecedented policy easing and handing out monetary stimulus. Now they are doing the opposite: rolling back support programmes and raising rates at the highest rate in decades.
Retail shoppers risk being caught swimming against the financial current, which is hardly a successful strategy. History suggests that enthusiasts risk running out of steam soon, being left with depreciating assets, and losing confidence for years that equity or cryptocurrency markets are a worthwhile place for their money.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin founder Billy Markus believes DOGE price will never hit $0.74 again
Billy Markus, the founder of Dogecoin, believes the memecoin price may never return to its all-time high as 2021 was a “weird year.” Still, DOGE holders are bullish amidst Elon Musk’s support and believe the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency could continue its uptrend.
Caution, Shiba Inu price could undo recent gains if this happens
Shiba Inu price tagged along with other altcoins that were bouncing and witnessed decent gains. However, the rally seems to have ended around a resistance barrier, which could lead to retracement for SHIB.
TRON price triggered a bearish breakout but here’s the caveat
TRON price is coiling up between two significant trend lines since February 2021. This massive consolidation almost resolved to the downside but a quick recovery has provided the bulls with another chance at a bullish breakout.
Institutions and miners are dumping Bitcoin, increasing risk of “dead cat bounce”
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX, believes forced Bitcoin liquidations have increased the selling pressure on the asset and explained the impact on BTC price. The bloodbath in crypto triggered a slew of liquidations by crypto lenders, forcing Bitcoin selling to push BTC lower.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.