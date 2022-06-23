- Billionaire investor Mark Mobius has predicted that Bitcoin has not reached a bottom yet, investors are still buying the dips.
- End of the bear market has not arrived, Mobius considers Bitcoin a leading indicator for the stock market.
- Official Chinese national news outlet warned investors that Bitcoin price could go to zero to dissuade crypto investment.
Mark Mobius, a billionaire investor, believes investors are still buying dips on Bitcoin, implying the bottom for the main cryptocurrency is yet to come. The analyst believes Bitcoin is a leading indicator of the stock market. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has taken a bearish stand on Bitcoin.
Mark Mobius believes Bitcoin will hit bottom soon
Mark Mobius, a billionaire investor, has predicted Bitcoin bottom has not arrived yet. Mobius told Bloomberg in an interview that,
[Bitcoin investors]...are still talking about buying on dips that means there is a feeling of hope. That also means that we have not reached the bottom of a bear market.
Mobius observed that Bitcoin often correlates to the US stock indices like Nasdaq 100. The broader market correlation started in May 2022, and Mobius considers Bitcoin an interesting indicator of a stock-market bottom. Mobius was quoted as saying:
Cryptocurrencies are a measure of investor sentiment. Bitcoin goes down, the next day the Dow Jones goes down. That’s the pattern you get. That shows that Bitcoin is a leading indicator.
The fact that retail investors are still pouring capital into Bitcoin is what makes Mobius believe BTC is far from the bottom. The billionaire signals that when retail “throws in the towel,” Bitcoin will hit bottom.
CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju argues most Bitcoin cyclic indicators are saying that the bottom is in. The CryptoQuant executive also warns, though, that estimating how long Bitcoin will consolidate in this range is difficult.
Most #Bitcoin cyclic indicators are saying the bottom.— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) June 23, 2022
Not sure how long it would take for consolidation in this range tho. Opening a big short position here sounds not a good idea unless you think that $BTC is going to zero.
Live Dashboard https://t.co/HyTvRA6QrW pic.twitter.com/HYbjliokIq
China warns investors Bitcoin is going to zero
An official Chinese national news media outlet warned investors that Bitcoin could go to zero value, dissuading them from pouring capital in the asset. The Economic Daily article reads,
Bitcoin is nothing more than a string of digital codes, and its returns mainly come from buying low and selling high. In the future, once investors’ confidence collapses or when sovereign countries declare Bitcoin illegal, it will return to its original value, which is utterly worthless.
Against China’s bearish outlook on Bitcoin, the Bank of England (BoE) holds opposing views. The bank sees an upside in building wealth in crypto through the bear market. Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor of BoE, told Bloomberg that cryptocurrency firms that manage to stay afloat through the bear market could emerge as “dominant players” in the final turn around.
Can Bitcoin price sustain its uptrend?
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price chart and believe the asset could sweep low to $17,964 level before advancing further. It is likely that Bitcoin resumes its uptrend and sustains it, hitting an upside target of $21,100. For more information on Bitcoin price trend, watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How will Dogecoin’s darknet popularity affect DOGE price?
Dogecoin price seems to be having a good time since June 19 and shows no signs of slowing down. A recent study from Elliptic Connect shows that DOGE is increasingly being used in darknet market.
AVAX price brews the perfect storm for a 25% bounce
AVAX price looks ready for a reversal as it consolidates above a stable support level. This upswing seems to have the backing of an indicator, adding more credence to the possibility of an upswing.
Polygon’s MATIC price could even fool top-tier traders, here’s why
MATIC price has fallen in nearly a straight shot since January’s all-time high at $2.92. The bulls were likely expecting a countertrend rally to ensue by now as the scaling-solution token has fallen below the breached parallel trend channel.
How will Dogecoin’s darknet popularity affect DOGE price?
Dogecoin price seems to be having a good time since June 19 and shows no signs of slowing down. However, a recent study from Elliptic Connect shows that DOGE is increasingly being used in darknet marketplaces.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.