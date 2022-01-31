Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally

- Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, reaching the $38,800 peak.
- Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and is currently pausing its uptrend.
- Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower, hinting at liquidity run below $0.518.
Bitcoin price seems to have encountered a massive support level that has stopped the downtrend in its track and resulted in a quick bounce. This trend seems to be witnessed across Ethereum and many altcoins but in different magnitudes. Ripple seems to be defying the ongoing trend and is showing an affinity to head lower.
Bitcoin price explores recovery
Bitcoin price crashed 25% from $43,527 to $32,83 from January 20 to January 24, bringing the altcoins down with it. However, the downswing seems to have found a stable support level at $34,752, stopping it from worsening the situation.
BTC set up a base around this barrier, resulting in a relief 10% rally. BTC rallied roughly 19% from trough to peak over the past week and is currently experiencing a slowdown. A pullback seems likely before a new uptrend originates, propelling the big crypto to $40,794, the lower limit of the supply zone.
The upside for Bitcoin price seems to be capped at this barrier and any move beyond this hurdle will likely be undone violently. Therefore, investors need to exercise caution beyond $40,794.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Bitcoin price produces a daily candlestick close below $34,752, it will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. This development could see BTC head to $29,100.
Ethereum price pauses relief rally
Ethereum price dropped 33% as it followed BTC through the flash crash. ETH also found a weekly support level at $2,324 that cauterized the bleeding and initiated a relief rally. Since then, ETH surged 20% and is currently experiencing a pullback.
The upside for Ethereum price seems to be capped at the lower limit of the supply zone, which extends from $2,789 to $3,167. This development leaves room for ETH to bounce another 12%. Any move into this barrier will likely be reversed quickly and violently.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Ethereum price despite the capped upside, a breakdown of the $2,324 support barrier will create problems. A daily candlestick close below this barrier will indicate a continuation of the downtrend and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could see ETH head to $1,730 or lower.
Ripple price remains the odd one out
Ripple price seems to be leaning towards another downswing as it slices through the $0.604 support level. A continuation of this trend could see XRP price revisit the $0.518 barrier and possibly sweep below it to collect the sell-side liquidity.
This development will complete the triple bottom setup and could be the key to triggering a massive uptrend for the remittance token. The resulting uptrend could see Ripple price make a move to retest the $0.694 hurdle, signaling a 35% ascent from the current position.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
On the contrary, if the Ripple price recovers above the $0.60 support level, there is a good chance the XRP price will attempt to retest the $0.694 barrier. However, a prolonged stay below the $0.518 barrier will indicate a lack of buying pressure and invalidate the triple bottom bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano welcomes new decentralized exchange on network, ADAX goes live
Just after five months of the activation of smart contracts on the Cardano network, another decentralized exchange (DEX) ADAX has been launched. Details revealed that the order-book-based DEX is a “core piece of the long-term prosperity of the Cardano ecosystem.”
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Decentraland price to continue rebound rally, MANA likely to surge 15%
Decentraland price has seen a massive rebound over the last week, indicating a respite from the bearish regime. This recovery rally seems to have overcome a crucial hurdle and is likely to continue its uptrend.
Ethereum price faces further danger as bearish pattern projects 16% decline
Ethereum price is not out of the woods yet as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has formed a cautious outlook. The prevailing chart pattern projects a 16% drop if the token slices below $2,477.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.