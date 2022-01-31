Bitcoin Trading and News Today: Elliott Wave & Trading Levels Strategies.
Crypto Overview: No changes - still edging higher into Elliott Wave iv) corrective rally. As long as it stays above 35,000 then the rally will continue.
However the 35,000 as the tested resistance then expect a move to 30,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (c) of iv) of C of (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Cardano welcomes new decentralized exchange on network, ADAX goes live
Cardano has just welcomed a new decentralized exchange on its network, ADAX. The DEX uses Cardano’s Plutus smart contracts to ensure full decentralization. Cardano has reached over $70 million in total value.
Ethereum price faces further danger as bearish pattern projects 16% decline
Ethereum price is not out of the woods yet as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has formed a cautious outlook. The prevailing chart pattern projects a 16% drop if the token slices below $2,477. Ethereum price has formed a rising wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
Decentraland price to continue rebound rally, MANA likely to surge 15%
Decentraland price has seen a massive rebound over the last week, indicating a respite from the bearish regime. This recovery rally seems to have overcome a crucial hurdle and is likely to continue its uptrend. Decentraland price dropped 35%.
Solana upside potential hanging by a thread on support going into next week
Solana (SOL) is on the verge of opening another can of losses as the price looks set to close the trading week below the monthly S2 at $90.23. This close would set the scene going into next week for another leg lower, with first support at $61.44.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.