Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors

- Bitcoin price breach rebounds by 14% after falling into 2020 levels on Wednesday, November 9
- Ethereum price surged by 20% after the free-fall decline earlier in the week
- XRP price shows bears may be in control of the trend in the coming weeks.
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence. Still, as nothing in Crypto is ever a guarantee, Investors should consider applying healthy risk management practices in this highly unpredictable market.\
Bitcoin price retaliates
Bitcoin price currently trades at $17,271. After a 25% decline on the week, the peer-to-peer digital currency produced a 14% countertrend rally. The key thing to note about Bitcoin's recent price performance is the previous decline breached over-sold levels on the Relative Strength Index on nearly all time frames except the monthly.
Bitcoin's monthly RSI hovers just above the final level of support. Essentially if Bitcoin's monthly close settles any lower on the RSI, the future of Crypto will be in serious jeopardy. The Volume Profile Indicator shows the current decliner as the least amount of transactions since 2021. Despite the devastating selloff, the indicator suggests a market bottom is near.
The monthly Chart will likely decide if the market has a potential for any long-term bullish trend. For this reason, traders may want to adopt a healthy risk management approach and consider zooming out and reviewing the Macro count.
BTC/USDT !-Month Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Ethereum price fights back.
Ethereum price witnessed has rallied 20% since the devastating liquidation occurred during the US midterm elections earlier in the week. Much like Bitcoin, the smaller time frames suggest ETH is in full control by the Bears. However, the monthly Chart suggests otherwise. According to the technicals, ETH is still fluctuating within a range, and the Relative Strength Index is still within supportive terrain.
Ethereum price auctions at $1,288 as the price now consolidates just below September's monthly open at $1350. This week's market sentiment has witnessed an uptick in pessimism as top Crypto Exchange Giant FTX witnessed a 90% loss of market value. The exchange was accused of irresponsible risk-on policies, which provoked their main competitor Binance to liquidate 2 billion dollars worth of the FTX token. Amidst the controversial selloff, FTX CEO Sam Bankfriedman recently promised to restore the FTX token and Crypto Investors to normalcy.
Due to the highly volatile market, A very shortterm scalp approach could be apple by traders, while Investors can still use the June 18 swing low at $880 as the invalidation point for all uptrend potential. A countertrend rally toward $1800 can still be accomplished in the coming weeks based on the considerable amount of low volume during the current selloff. If the $880 level has been breached, a decline as low as $400 could occur as the first retest of the Elliot Wave Trend channel surrounds Wave one and two between the December 2018 and March 2020 lows.
ETH/USDT 1-Month Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ethereum, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
XRP price shows stregnth
XRP price pulled off a 22% rally on November 10 after enduring a devastating crash similar to ETH and BTC. The bounce was catalyzed by a response to XRP's first retest of the parallel channel's median line since surging through the barrier on September 19. Although the bullish retaliation is an optimistic gesture for the digital remittance token, there is a key piece of evidence suggesting the XRP price may be in jeopardy in the shortterm.
XRP price auctions at $0.386. The recent downtrend spiked through the strongest bullish engulfing candle low at $0.34. Based on Classical Technical Analysis, the bears' ability to breach the low suggests they have full control of the trend. For this reason, Investors may be hesitant to get involved with the XRP price. On the Weekly level, the Relative strength index failed to rally through bull run territory after weeks of climbing out of oversold terrain. The RSI compounds the idea that Ripple might be due for more pain.
If the market is genuinely bearish, a sweep, the lows event could occur in the coming weeks targeting the summer bottom at $0.2872. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could arise if the bulls tag the weekly high at $0.48. If the breach occurs, the bulls could produce a countertrend rally to challenge the $0.55 swing high established in October. Such a move would result in a 40% increase from the current XRP price.
XRP/USD 1-Week Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three altcoins to stay away from after FTX implosion: Solana (SOL), Lido DAO (LDO) and Render (RNDR)
Solana price, along with fellow tokens Lido and Render, has felt the brunt of the FTX exchange's collapse. In the last few days, the trajectory of all three has shifted from slightly bullish to extremely bearish, resulting in declines of almost 60%.
Could Ethereum beat the bear market as supply falls post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH) is seeing a fall in supply as a result of the Merge which supporters argue make it a sound investment and could help it weather the crypto winter currently devastating the DeFi market.
Is Binance’s failure to acquire FTX a blessing for the larger crypto market?
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.