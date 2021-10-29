Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum Ripple: Cryptos await breakout while ETH hits all-time high

- Bitcoin price develops bullish continuation pattern, hinting at an imminent, future bullish breakout.
- Ethereum hits a new all-time high, but the response by market participants is muted.
- XRP price wallows in indecision and confusion.
Bitcoin price shows a bull trap is forming on its $1,000/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart, confirming any breakout above the bull flag on the candlestick chart is likely to be sustained. Ethereum price struggles to push higher as momentum seems to drain away. XRP returns inside the Cloud and continues to frustrate bulls and bears alike with directionless movement.
Bitcoin price looks for another breakout to an all-time high
Bitcoin price remains roughly 10% below the new all-time highs it established on October 20th. The pullback has been steady and very controlled in nature and void of many of the massive double-digit percentage losses experienced in the majority of the alt-coin markets. A bear trap pattern is developing on the $1,000/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart giving buyers a theoretical trade opportunity. The possible long entry would be a buy stop at $67,000, a stop loss at $64,000 and a projected profit target at $75,000.
BTC/USD $1,000/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The hypothetical long entry will be invalidated if a new O-column develops and pushes lower to $57,000. Thus, Bitcoin price will likely find support on any pullback between $54,000 and $57,000.
Ethereum price action shows a lack of conviction by buyers
Ethereum price finally hit a new all-time high, coming back almost one week after the most recent failed attempt. The volume, however, appears to be slowing, and the momentum is dropping for Ethereum. As a result, buyers are unable or unwilling to push Ethereum higher and further into new all-time highs. This behavior is concerning because Ethereum often spikes considerably upon reaching new all-time highs.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
The $4,000 value area should be a good source of support Ethereum price as it contains the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level and the Tenkan-Sen. By Saturday and Sunday, the Kijun-Sen will have moved slightly higher to the $4,000 level as well. Upside potential may be limited to the psychological $5,000 level, which is also the 100% Fibonacci expansion.
XRP price continues to display volatility and indecision
XRP price has recovered most of the losses it sustained during the Wednesday sell-off. However, it has returned inside the Cloud and resumes its previous trading behavior of confusion and indecision. For a bullish trend to begin, XRP price must close at or above $1.15 – essentially a daily close above the Cloud. At that point, XRP would be above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen, too. Additionally, the Chikou Span would be above the candlesticks and Cloud. A push towards $1.50 would be the next target.
XRP/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, bearish sentiment is also present. A daily close below $0.98 could trigger fast-selling pressure towards the low $0.80 value area. And if support fails to hold there, then the $0.60 is next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price rally imminent as SBI Holdings remains bullish on Ripple
SBI Holdings of Japan shares financial results for the first half of 2021. The financial services company group plans to use XRP as a bridge currency for its plans.
Solana price could nearly double once SOL bulls can shatter this barrier
Solana price rose from October 20 to October 25, setting up two new higher highs. The buying pressure failed to sustain SOL, however, leading to a correction and a lower low. While the altcoin is trying to recover, a failure to do so could result in a steep correction.
MATIC price triggers 150% ascent as Polygon positions itself for the best scaling solution
MATIC price has breached a crucial resistance barrier and is hovering above it. This recent uptick in buying pressure has triggered a massive bull run for the Layer 2 token. Therefore, investors can expect Polygon to continue its journey.
Chainlink frustrates buyers as bull trap take shape, LINK could sink to $25.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Chainlink price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK is going next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.