Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst

- Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play.
- Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope.
- Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has taken a breather after a weeklong downtrend as a key supplier congestion zone comes into play to offer support. Ethereum (ETH) price is consolidating within a narrow range as bearish pressure builds. However, the general outlook hints at a possible recovery. Ripple (XRP) price is consolidating within a symmetric triangle, with the pressure build-up suggesting a possible breakout soon. The skeptical outlook comes as investors consider the varying regulatory environments in the US and Europe amid a lack of data.
Bitcoin price finds support
Bitcoin price appears to have suspended its downtrend after the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) broke its fall. BTC continues to hold above $27,282 as the bull v bear confrontation continues. Whoever takes the day depends on the next catalyst in the market, which could inspire a directional bias.
The support offered by the 50-day EMA comes as BTC leverages this supplier congestion zone where a new cohort of bulls, presumably those who were sidelined in the previous rally, seems to be entering the market. An increase in buyer momentum above this level could send Bitcoin price toward the critical resistance at $28,881 or, in the highly bullish case, reclaim above $30,000 by tagging the psychological $30,468 barricade on April 15.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, waning buying pressure could see bears overpower the bulls and drag Bitcoin price down to the immediate support at $26,555. A breakdown below this level could invalidate the short-term bullish outlook.
Also Read: Bitcoin bull trap or upcoming BTC price rally: Experts decode on-chain metrics
Ethereum price could stage a recovery soon
Ethereum price consolidates tightly in an overall bearish trajectory characterized by lower highs and lower lows. Despite the bearish outlook, the pressure build-up suggests ETH could break out soon.
This claim draws support from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which had just been called a buy signal when it crossed above the Stochastic RSI. Traders heeding this call could inspire a correction, commissioning ETH to a northbound move.
If sidelined investors join in, Ethereum price could increase toward the $1,889 resistance level or reclaim the Friday highs around $1,964. The largest altcoin could tag the $2,012 hurdle in highly bullish cases.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other side, an increase in selling pressure could see Ethereum price drop toward the immediate support at $1,753.
Also read: Ethereum price presents traders opportunity to long ETH to $2,000
Ripple price readies for a breakout
Ripple price continues within a symmetrical triangle, consolidating within a tight range trapped between the descending and ascending trendlines. This price action indicates an incoming trend reversal that could see XRP break above or below the governing chart pattern. The next direction of the breakout can only be determined once the break has occurred.
The target of the breakout is estimated by measuring the widest distance of the symmetrical triangle and applying this to the breakout point.
A break above the symmetrical triangle could see Ripple price rise 5% to $0.48.Higher, the remittance token could ascend to tag the $0.52 resistance level or, in highly bullish cases, hit $0.55.
XRP/USDT 12-hour chart
On the flipside, a break below the chart pattern could see the Ripple price tag at $0.43.
The general outlook in the crypto market indicates a delay in price movement, and a catalyst could play a big role in influencing a directional bias.
Also Read: Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season
Bitcoin and altcoins price action over the last two weeks has taken a toll on the alt season narrative that had been brewing throughout the latter half of March. But as BTC fell in the past five days, the discourse about alt season is firing up again, although investors might be in for a disappointment.
Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?
Aptos (APT) price dropped below the $10 price level for the first time in almost three months. The slip comes a fortnight after the scheduled unlocking event put 53 million APT tokens into the market, bolstering the bearish pressure.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play. Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope. Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.
The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders
Uniswap price has been painting red on the charts over the previous six days, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. But the reason behind the altcoin facing a higher decline is due to its investors turning to sell instead of HODLing through the bearishness.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.