Ethereum price has flashed a buy signal in the form of a bullish divergence on the four-hour chart.

This development forecasts a recovery rally for ETH, similar to what the Bitcoin price is suggesting.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if the smart contract tokens flips the $1,649 support floor into a resistance level.

Ethereum price shows a bullish sign which coincides with a similar buy signal seen on Bitcoin price on the four-hour chart. This development could prove to be extremely profitable for investors if they act on ETH.

Ethereum price ready to move higher

Ethereum price has been consolidating tightly around the $1,843 support level after a recent 14% crash. This range-bound movement has produced lower lows, while the Relative Strength Index has produced higher lows, signaling a non-conformity termed as ‘bullish divergence.’

The resolution of the aforementioned technical formation forecasts an upswing in Ethereum price. The levels that ETH bulls are likely to target include $1,974, which is the midpoint of the recent nosedive.

Clearing this hurdle will allow Ethereum price to tag the $2,050 hurdle. In total, this move would constitute a 12% gain for traders.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

If buyers fail to prop up Ethereum price and sellers takeover instead, it could spell disaster for traders. In such a case, ETH could slide into the bullish breaker, extending from $1,649 to $1,744.

A four-hour candlestick close below $1,744 that flips it into a resistance level will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ethereum price and potentially trigger a correction to $1,589 and $1,470 levels.